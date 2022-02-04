Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 Divas who proved nothing as iconic as white sarees

There's a saree and then there's a glamorous hue. Although there's plenty of talk about red this month, we're ready to relinquish our obsession with this hue and have our hearts steer towards white. We've always been vocal about how brighter the better is something we'll vouch for in life. It's hard for us fashion crazies to not swoon over celeb-approved looks that teach us how to incorporate fresh ways to liven up our closet. So, the edit we have prepped here for you will guide you on how to ease into the charm of white sarees that is so underrated.

Bollywood ladies have been leading the pack when going all desi and trust us we've now thankful for the flurry of invites that's reaching us often. Here are your lessons in doing your glam right and showing the world white sarees are here, shining in all their glory like no other.

Karisma Kapoor

The 47-year-old is no newbie in making hearts flutter and here's a 2007 flashback we'll never stop being in awe with. The Rishtey actress for an event in Venice opted for a chiffon white saree that had its beautiful bits with the white and silver beaded embroidery that kept it pretty. Teamed with a sleeveless and close-neck blouse that bore a sheer fabric and a fancy border, we all for her choice of accessories too. A potli bag, strappy heels, multiple bangles, and drop earrings with green stones.

Deepika Padukone

Can we just never stop saying the word 'elegant'? The Gehraiyaan starlet diva-ed herself up in her go-to designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s white sheer saree had a taste of royalty with its shimmery gold border and intricate floral embroidery that was pure graceful. Since nobody gets to question the intensity of your glam move, keep your look excellent with a shimmery silver blouse, teardrop studded earrings, and kadas stacked neatly as stylist Shaleena Nathani chose to do it here.

Alia Bhatt

What's another pretty white saree? The treat you know you need so bad. The Gangubai Kathiawadi girl gave us a wow-worthy vibe. Well done, you diva. We're sold! To promote the said movie, she was styled by Ami Patel in Devnaagri's silk organza saree that looked intriguing with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread and we're also fans of the lace border. A sleeveless blouse all elevated with sequins and a tie-up detail, silver three-tiered jhumkas, and fresh roses can get you to rock a beautiful look.

Kangana Ranaut

No drama, just a pure splendid shot at pulling off a monochrome attire. Her sarees are a piece of magic, she owns one in every shade and truly loves to live in these. Seen her airport looks? What a goddess! Recently she picked out a simple saree that bore matching embroidery so it's safe to say, the entire ensemble owned the spotlight. A short blouse with sleeves embroidered beautifully with beads, she called it a complete look with a three-layered pearl neck chain and white peep-toe footwear.

Katrina Kaif

Remember all that buzz during her wedding? Felt like the world refused to sleep to get all the scoop on what was the next event in line. The Sooryavanshi starlet for her pre-wedding celebrations wore an Arpita Mehta white ruffle saree and Anaita Shroff Adajania styled this ethnic number with a beige strappy blouse perfected with mirror-work and mini cowrie shells. She swore by accessories such as chaand bali earrings, bracelets, a ring, and Aprajita Toor's heeled footwear. Tell us you won't wear a yellow saree to every other Sangeet celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A regular head-turner at Cannes, the 48-year-old starlet looked like a glistening star in a white chiffon saree that was no average. It could effortlessly get one to bookmark it right away and such was the potential it possessed. The blue embroidery complements her halter-neck blouse so accurately. Can we not look away from her sparkling accessories? Where's the lie when we told the universe, she'll do no wrong with an ethnic ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Brb, can't stop zooming into the details of this mesmerising number. Bebo's chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra had crystals that defined its alluring border. She donned the loosely draped saree with a deep-neckline blouse that had beaded tassels. Be the queen who slayed another desi getup with teardrop earrings looking their finest with emeralds.

Which diva's saree look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who proved red lipsticks are the front runner of a glam game