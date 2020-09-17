Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: ALL the celebrity approved ways to colour block in style

Colour blocking is a styling technique where you mix two contrasting shades together to create a statement. See how your favourite celebrity is styling her outfit!

When it comes to fashion, styling your outfit right is one of the most important things. There are always two ways to go about it. Either you can keep things simple and classic and go by the book or can make your own rules and show the world how it’s done. While our Bollywood divas know the best of both worlds, they are often stepping out of their comfort zones to create a statement. One of the best ways to do that is to colour block and the leading ladies of Bollywood swear by it!

For the unversed, colour blocking is a styling method where you put together two completely opposite shades of colour to block aka break the monotony. Here are some of our favourite look!

First up, we have who not once, not twice but has stolen the show thrice with her colour blocking skills. From the airport to events at Cannes, the actress surely knows how to take things a notch higher. First up we have one of our favourite looks by the diva. Padukone wore this blue striped pantsuit at Cannes. While the pantsuit was a trendy choice, she colour-blocked it with a pair of neon orange heels showing the world how it’s done!

Next up are two airport looks that stole the show. First up, she wore a pair of blue pants and styled it with a contrasting neon green sweater. Adding to the list os a recent look where she broke the monotony of her green separates with a bright pink cross-body bag.

Adding to our list of colour-blocked outfits, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who always likes to keep things trendy. In a red carpet event held in the city, she wore a gown with evident colour blocking in pink and red.

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who’s neon play was taken to a whole new level as she chose for quite different shades and paired them together!

is next on our list who not only chose to colour block but also made quite a lot of heads turn with the choice of colour. She opted for a pair of orange pants and styled it with a bright pink top. Truly an iconic colour blocking look!

Lastly, we have who let her accessory do all the talking and styled her bright green striped separates with a pair of pink earrings keeping things simple yet trendy.

