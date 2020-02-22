Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celeb inspired jewellery for the upcoming wedding season

With the wedding season right around the corner, pick celeb approved jewellery pieces to elevate your wedding look, How? Check it out!

With the exuberant wedding season right around the corner, it is obvious to feel a need to update your ethnic repertoire. Whether you plan on wearing silk sarees, brocade suits or heavily embellished lehengas, there’s one thing for sure- wedding looks are incomplete without some stunning jewellery. There is no denying that good jewellery pieces are as important as a lush wedding outfit. One simply can’t be wedding ready without jewellery. Typical big fat Indian weddings become a great platform for flaunting your love for jewellery.

Whether you lean towards more traditional heirlooms or modern gemstones-encrusted statement pieces, there is the right kind of jewellery for everyone. Usually while picking up jewellery for a wedding invite we follow the same old mantra- the bigger the better. Well this wedding season is all about experimenting. Be it jadau, temple jewellery, fine-cut diamond jewellery or gold laded with gemstones, try your hand at everything this wedding season. So we took upon the task of compiling all the best jewellery picks for you with the help of our beloved Bollywood divas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, the stunner draped herself in a yellow saree by Nikasha. The saree featured stripes and polka dot detailings. What made this look stand apart is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s effortless take on it. She kept her look very tangible and opted for a pair of gold and pearl shoulder dusters. If you are the one who leans towards uncomplicated looks, a statement pair of earrings will do the trick for you!

Alia Bhatt attended a recent wedding ceremony in a substantial embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Not the one to comply with conventional norms, Alia declined the ‘bigger the better’ mantra. She completed her elegant look with a statement maang tika and opting out for any other elaborate accessories. This look will definitely strike the right cord with people who opt for fuzz-free looks.

Big fat Indian weddings are a series of events and celebrations that demand different looks altogether. The sangeet, cocktail party, reception, the actual wedding ceremony, haldi ceremony and what not. The never ending series of events finally culminate in an exuberant wedding. Usually wedding looks have to be lush and breezy but the cocktail party is the one event where you can opt for something edgy. Take cues from Deepika Padukone, the diva draped a deep blue sequin saree by Sabyasachi and opted for sleek, wet hair and edgy makeup. She kept her accessories simple with a pile of fine-cut diamond bangles.

If you have a knack for traditional heirlooms and elaborate jewellery, Shraddha Kapoor’s look is the one for you. The star draped a rich silk paithani and paired it with a heavy gold temple necklace and a pair of temple earrings. If minimalism isn’t your thing, being on board with temple jewellery might just come in handy this forthcoming wedding season.

Weddings now-a-days aren’t a simple affair anymore, they come with themes, destinations and colour palettes. In such a muddle finding jewellery that gels well with the vibe of the wedding can be a cumbersome task. Take cues from Anushka Sharma on how to do it right. The star complemented her boho inspired lehenga by Sabyasachi with a jadau choker. The statement piece was encrusted with vibrant diamonds and colourful gemstones. The unpolished beauty of the jewellery goes well with her eclectic lehenga. So wipe the worry off your face if you have received a wedding invite and the theme is Bohemian.

Tara Sutaria

For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, the stunner Tara Sutaria opted for an elaborately embellished outfit by Anita Dongre. If you are big on gemstones, Tara’s jewellery might be a steal for you! The diva paired her lehenga with Russian emerald and pink quartz necklace and earrings by Anmol Jewellers. Colourful gemstone accessories might also work great with a head to toe white ethnic look.

This lush brocade look by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is perfect for your best friend’s haldi ceremony. The Zoya Factor star opted for an opulent brocade outfit by Raw Mango. She paired her outfit with layered strings of small pearls and a choker made of small golden clusters of balls. She also opted for small pearl earrings. Pearls indeed are always appropriate.

RSVP to that wedding invite and get on with the jewellery shopping. Which celeb approved jewellery will you be flaunting this wedding season? Comment below and let us know.

