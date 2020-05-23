Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Every celebrity’s ‘go to’ Indian jewellery decoded

From chandbalis to chokers necklaces, B-Town divas are obsessed with accessories their Indian wear with desi jewellery and here’s all the inspiration you’ll need

Jewellery is an essential part of any and every ensemble. It has the power to make or break the look. So, when it comes to our B-Town beauties, they are very relied on their jewellery pieces to make a statement. From statement chokers to chandbalis and intricately designed earrings, every celebrity has their favourite ‘go-to’. We decoded their desi style and here’s what we found and it is all the inspiration you’ll need.

proves her obsession for statement choker is a real one. From her wedding reception to a Diwali party and everything in between, the Bajirao Mastaani actress loves her chokers and there’s no denying that!

has time and again proved her love for jhumkas and chandbalis. Long danglers are a favourite, no matter what the attire.

However, time and again, the Highway actress does not mind going all out with a statement mang tika!

loves to keep things elegant with matching jewellery. Statement-making and gorgeous, she manages to pull them off with ease.

always has her eye on intricately designed pieces. These pair of earrings by Sabyasachi has our heart!

Talking about statement jewellery, we cannot not mention the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva time and again manages to steal the show with her simple ensembles and show-stealing accessories.

On the other hand, we have who’s love for silver jewellery is undeniable.

is another big advocate of chunky silver pieces and this particular piece by Amrapali Jewel managed to make a statement and how!

In contrast to every statement jewellery we just mentioned, Sara Ali Khan’s desi jewellery is all about fitting in!

Lastly, we have Janhvi Kapoor who definitely has a love affair with dainty mang tikas!

Whose jewellery collection are you a fan of? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×