Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Every celebrity’s ‘go to’ Indian jewellery decoded
Jewellery is an essential part of any and every ensemble. It has the power to make or break the look. So, when it comes to our B-Town beauties, they are very relied on their jewellery pieces to make a statement. From statement chokers to chandbalis and intricately designed earrings, every celebrity has their favourite ‘go-to’. We decoded their desi style and here’s what we found and it is all the inspiration you’ll need.
Deepika Padukone proves her obsession for statement choker is a real one. From her wedding reception to a Diwali party and everything in between, the Bajirao Mastaani actress loves her chokers and there’s no denying that!
Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her love for jhumkas and chandbalis. Long danglers are a favourite, no matter what the attire.
However, time and again, the Highway actress does not mind going all out with a statement mang tika!
Anushka Sharma loves to keep things elegant with matching jewellery. Statement-making and gorgeous, she manages to pull them off with ease.
Katrina Kaif always has her eye on intricately designed pieces. These pair of earrings by Sabyasachi has our heart!
Talking about statement jewellery, we cannot not mention the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva time and again manages to steal the show with her simple ensembles and show-stealing accessories.
On the other hand, we have Sonam Kapoor who’s love for silver jewellery is undeniable.
Sonakshi Sinha is another big advocate of chunky silver pieces and this particular piece by Amrapali Jewel managed to make a statement and how!
In contrast to every statement jewellery we just mentioned, Sara Ali Khan’s desi jewellery is all about fitting in!
Lastly, we have Janhvi Kapoor who definitely has a love affair with dainty mang tikas!
Whose jewellery collection are you a fan of? Let us know in the comments section below.
