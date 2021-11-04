Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 10 celeb approved shararas for a last minute Diwali 2021 look

The festival of lights is here. Diwali is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated all over the world. On this festive day, people dress up and look their best in new desi outfits, light lamps and pray for a better future.

Looking one's best is undeniable on the occasion. Glamorous new desi ensembles in subtle or bright shades are the perfect pick. And what better than festive sharara sets to seal the deal? They're not too outlandish but roomy enough to eat as much as you want without hesitation. Need some last-minute inspiration? We have you covered!

Deepika Padukone

For last year's celebrations, the Padmaavat actress sported an ivory-hued sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The metallic piece featured a short, full-sleeve kurta with shoulder pads to give her a structured look, paired with fit-and-flare style pants. With her hair pulled up into a chic bun, smokey eyes and glossy nude lips completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

For a subtle yet festive look, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's elegant white sharara set. The sleeveless long kurta with gold embroidery all over paired with flared sharara pants made for a statement look. With her hair pulled back, we got a peek at Janhvi's gold jhumkas that complemented her outfit well.

Disha Patani

Seems like white sharara sets are a popular pick among the divas! Disha Patani opted for a phulkari set by Sukriti and Aakriti which came with a strappy blouse and tiered sharara pants with floral embroidery at the hem. A white dupatta with colourful polka dots and a simple border topped this off. Her hair was styled into glamorous curls and subtle makeup complimented the outfit well.

Alia Bhatt

If white is too light for you, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's burgundy-hued Sabyasachi number. The berry-hued sharara set was made from a luxurious velvet material and featured a short, strappy kurta with minimal gold embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta to complete her look.

Katrina Kaif

Want to make a splash with your outfit? Katrina Kaif's tangerine-hued sharara set is the right pick. The 38-year-old's Anita Dongre sharara set featured a yoke-style embroidery at her neck and gold embroidery all over the kurta. Matching sharara pants with gold block prints and a simple dupatta completed her look. With poker-straight hair and glam makeup, Kat's look is perfect for this evening!

Kiara Advani

In a berry-hued Arpita Mehta number, Kiara showed us a different way of styling a sharara set. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder like a saree, over the gold and mirror-work blouse. A statement polki necklace, wavy hair and berry lips to match her outfit completed the Shershaah star's festive look.

Sara Ali Khan

Seems like berry-hued outfits are a popular pick! Sara Ali Khan opted for a three-piece number by Nachiket Barve which featured a floral blouse paired with flared sharara pants and a floor-length jacket. Poker-straight hair and deep lips completed her desi look.

Kriti Sanon

For a more vibrant look, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's purple Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set. Her outfit featured a scalloped hem. The Mimi actress accessorised this with a pair of heavy gold chaandbalis, a matching ring and her hair styled to one side.

Nora Fatehi

Make a splash with a neon yellow sharara suit like Nora's. Her full-sleeve number styled with flared pants featuring a white criss-cross pattern and a matching dupatta is the perfect pick to make a statement. Poker-straight hair and silver jhumkas to match, completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Last but not the least, if you're into colour-blocking, we suggest you look no further than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum of Bollywood looked every bit royal in a sunshine yellow Raw Mango silk brocade sharara set that she styled with a contrasting hot pink dupatta. A gold potli bag, matching juttis and chaandbalis completed Bebo's desi look.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Diwali! Which sharara set is your favourite for the festive season?

