Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 6 Times celebs pulled off neutral looks from head to toe

While they do love their fair-share of bright colours, celebrities also can't get enough of neutral-toned looks. Here's how they rocked it. 
32991 reads Mumbai
Bright colours have a way of making eyes pop and ensure all attention is on them. But it seems like celebrities are heading into the minimal space with their outfits now by opting for more neutral and beige-toned looks. Despite that, they still manage to not only garner attention but kick off trends as well! 
Take a look at how the who's who of Bollywood wore tan outfits and still stood out. 

Deepika Padukone 
Showing us how to do airport style right, Deepika stunned in a turtleneck neutral tone top that she wore under black pants that were hardly seen beneath her neutral-tone cut-sleeve trench that she topped off her look with. Styled with black shoes and black sunnies, it was one of the diva's most fashionable airport looks so far. 

Parineeti Chopra 
Want to turn things up a notch? Parineeti Chopra's outfit will show you how to do it in style! She rocked a lovely sequin gold crop top with a high-waisted pleated neutral-tone skirt and completed the look with nude heels. The look was subtle but glamorous at the same time. 

Katrina Kaif 
For a fuss-free look, Katrina kept it simple in a neutral-tone jumpsuit that bore a matching belt that gave her outfit some shape. Styled with white sneakers and tinted sunnies, it was a look to remember! 

Ananya Panday 
Making for a stylish look, Ananya sported a neutral-tone blazer dress that would make for the perfect desk-to-dinner look. Styled with tan heels and her hair in a poker-straight manner, this look was sleek and perfect. 

Alia Bhatt 
For a perfect toned-down brunch look, Alia's co-ord set with a beige top paired with flared pants and matching stilettos is just right! With her hair pulled away and minimal makeup, it made for a fuss-free look. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 
Giving us yet another brunch look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a rib-knit tan blouse and paired it with a matching brown and white pleated mini skirt. Tan heels and mangalsutra completed this simple look the actress sported at the airport. 

Which neutral tone look are you a fan of? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :pinkvilla alia bhatt instagram parineeti Chopra instagram ananya panday instagram

