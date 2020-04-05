Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: ALL the celeb approved ways to wear white & stay cool in summer

Summer is here and there is no better colour than white to stay cool while heading out. Check out all the ways to wear white and look fashionable this summer.

Come April and it is no more spring. Summer is here in full swing and the termperatures are only going to go higher. Now that we're all stuck at home, the only way to beat and manage the heat apart from switching on air conditioners and coolers, is to wear simple, free-flowing clothes in lighter shades. The best colour to wear in this time though, is white.

Sure, it is simple to wear white and sit at home. But what about once the lockdown is over? We have rounded up all the celebrity approved ways to wear white this summer to stay cool and still look chic and fashionable.



Ms. Padukone made a statement at the MET Gala when she wore the summer staple - slip dress! The dress makes for the perfect summer look - is airy, breezy and allows for movement and still looks chic!



A simple way to keep it stylish, yet keep cool during summer, is to wear a mini dress. Alia Bhatt does it right in a white mini with a slit, in a chic blazer dress to beat the heat!



Want to head out to a party but not feel the heat? Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif's white off-shoulder ruffle dress that hung loose on her sculpted silhouette and ensured she looked ready to take on the summer!

Kiara Advani

Giving us outfit inspiration for yet another party look, is Kiara Advani's silk white co-ord set. The deep blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a high-waisted skirt and a matching white sling, did the does the deed and makes for a sharp yet classy look perfect for brunch or even a night out with friends.

Sara Ali Khan

There can't not be white and Sara Ali Khan involved. The diva has time and again proclaimed her love for the shade and needs no occasion to sport her favourite white kurtas with matching leggings or sharer sets, paired with colourful dupattas!

Janhvi Kapoor

Want to lounge at home and stay cool as a cucumber? Janhvi Kapoor makes for the ultimate lazy girl's guide for looking fashionable in a simple white maxi dress that has no form or fit. Breezy enough to let the air in and covers up the body well too!

Ananya Panday

Heading out to a meeting but still want to be part of the bandwagon? Take inspiration from Ananya Panday's three-piece white pantsuit on how to look chic for a meeting but also stay on trend!



One of the classiest looks to date, is Sharma's sequin white dress. It makes for the perfect cocktail dress and looks chic, classy and ensures you can stay cool while having fun!

Which actress are you going to take inspiration from? Comment below and let us know.

