Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: All the celebs who ACTUALLY woke up like this during self-isolat

With the hefty amount of time in our hands, let’s seize the moment and wipe down all the makeup to allow our skin to freely breathe. Our beloved Bollywood celebs show us how!

The word ‘no filter’ initially gained ground as a buzzword and now holds a more crucial position in terms of the social media vocabulary. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Amanda Seyfried, celebs are ditching the not-a-hair-out-of-place aesthetic and laying their makeup brushes down to let their skin breathe. As we are confined within the four walls of our humble abodes, follow the lead of your favourite celebs who aren’t shying away from facing the lens without the deft handiwork of their makeup artists.

Minimalists can take heart in the knowledge that the ‘woke up like this look’ doesn’t come with the sly helping of a concealer. But with no access to the sun-kissed glow of a tropical locale or the sand-in-your-hair beachy texture, our very own leading ladies of Bollywood still manage to click an envious selfie. Browse through to take a glimpse at how your favourite celebs faced the lens with a bare it all attitude as they continue to self-quarantine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First of all, when you look like Kareena Kapoor Khan you don’t really need any makeup. Other than spending all her time tapping away on Instagram while her husband enjoys a good book, she is honing her skills of clicking a selfie. The diva is well acquainted with the fact that no amount of highlighter can beat the dazzling glow of early morning sunlight. And she has got the sun wrapped around her little finger.

Tip: While you’re stuck at home try and make it a point to bask in the morning sun for at least 15 minutes. We’re not saying you should be up at the crack of dawn, but just sit at your window at 9 am and take in some much-needed vitamin D.

The Chhapaak star channels her inner ‘girl next door’ as she chooses to spend her self-isolation in an ultra-comfortable pair of jammies. Deepika served us with some stunning makeup-free selfies and we have to say the face rollers and hydrating fruits are doing their magic.

Tip: If you don’t have a face roller, just put a couple of spoons in the freezer for a few minutes. Then roll the curved side of the spoon on your under-eye going upwards. This gets rid of the swelling and under-eye bags and increases blood circulation to the face.

We might be bored with all the time we are spending indoors but Katrina Kaif is sure making the most of it. The star can be seen doing her dishes, sweeping her floor, virtually hanging out with her pals and and how can we forget those pumped us at-home workout videos. We bet only Katrina can manage to nail the makeup-free look while doing all the above-mentioned activities and not look deranged.

Tip: If you don’t have the time or enthusiasm to make a D.I.Y. lip scrub, just use your toothbrush. After brushing your teeth, take the toothbrush and work it over your lips in circular motions. It helps in cleaning the dead skin and will smoothen out the chapped texture.

Clicking makeup-free selfies might be a new fleeting trend for the rest of the world but Alia Bhatt has been doing it since ages. The star as always bowled us over with her toned down picture but those pyjamas with tiny pandas stole the show this time. Hence proved, one simply can’t stand a chance at looking cute in front of a panda!

Tip: Haven’t we all wished for bushy eyebrows like Alia’s? But here we are with our ‘Kate Moss’ thin eyebrows! But here’s a remedy for you. Apply a generous amount of castor oil (as it is really good for hair growth) on your eyebrows before you hit the sack. You can also apply it on your eyelashes.

If you are looking for a failsafe formula to ace a makeup-free selfie, look to your partner to dish out a goofy, candid moment guaranteed to make your double-taps soar. Don’t believe us? Then take cues from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are pushing through this horrible time by making funny faces.

Tip: Where does she even get that even skin tone from? We’ll tell you. To achieve a uniform skin tone, make a lemonade! Lemons are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Vitamin C prevents tissue damage, resulting in a smooth skin tone.

When you are a beast in the gym and religiously eat clean food like Malaika Arora, flawless skin will come following you. As the star talked about her favourite Malabari vegetable curry, the only thing we could focus on was her natural glow. Honestly, it made us turn green with envy.

Tip: Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate if you want the apples of your cheeks to glow like Malaika Arora’s. Something as simple as drinking water will help you achieve that flawless glow.

Which radiant, makeup-free diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More