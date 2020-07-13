Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: When celebrities wore the GRANDEST ball gowns on red carpets 

When it comes to red carpet appearances, nobody cleans up as well as our Bollywood divas do.

They bring their A-game to red carpets and make for stunning style statements in the most extravagant and lavish creations by the biggest designers out there.

Many-a-times, celebrities have even sported similar styles on the red carpet because they have loved the silhouette so much. Take a look at some of the most lavish gowns everybody from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sported both in Indian and International waters.

Deepika Padukone

Anything girly, dainty or pretty, Deepika Padukone would have worn it. At the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone has sported some of the most extravagant numbers in the form of Giambattista Valli and Ashi Studio.

At the Met Gala red carpet, she opted for a Barbie pink Zac Posen glamorous ball gown that won hearts all over!

Seems like Padukone had a favourite for she opted for yet another Giambattista Valli number back home in the form of a pink and black tulle gown that made her look dainty!

Another gown we can't help but mention is her Gauri and Nainika feathered one-shoulder gown that won hearts as she walked the runway for the designer duo.

Katrina Kaif

Before she moved on to more fitting, bodycon outfits, Kaif too sported some glamorous ball gowns on red carpets. One of the many she sported, was this ivory and silver embellished v-neck gown in which she looked no less than a princess!

Another gown she wore, was a lemon yellow number that she wore to a red carpet event with then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor by her side.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking ethereal in a sparkling Dior number, PeeCee stole the show! The offs-shoulder dress gave her a delicate look and her glam, neutral makeup only added to it!

For her Cannes debut, Priyanka made hearts stop as she wore a literal wedding gown on the red carpet. The tiered gown paired with a simple diamond neckpiece ensured all eyes were on her on the red carpet.

Anushka Sharma

A fan of easy dressing, Anushka managed to carry off even a gown with so much ease. For the Vogue beauty awards, she opted for a lemon yellow halter-neck piece with minimal makeup, to ensure all attention was only on her OOTN!

Alia Bhatt

Miss Bhatt was one of the first ladies to opt for a tiered tulle gown among the actresses. We love how young and lady-like she looked in this lavender grey Monsoori number.

Another gown we absolutely can't get enough of is her pink ball gown by Isabel Sanchis that even bore a large flair like the ones ladies wore in London back in the day!

Janhvi Kapoor

Looking absolutely radiant in a mirror gown by Atelier Zuhra, Janhvi Kapoor won hearts and the show in the outfit. She even went on to match it with deep red lipstick to make for a bold look.

Parineeti Chopra

Also a fan of all things lavish and girly, we love Pari's strapless gown with a large flair that looked like it belonged in fairy tales!

A fan of strapless numbers, she also donned a candy pink number with a large bow on her chest that elevated her look and made her look grand!

Ananya Panday

A trend that Ananya can't seem to get enough of, is the tiered tulle one. She looked mesmerising in a black halter-neck gown with a massive tulle tiered gown with loads of glitter on it.

Another time she opted for a massive tulle number was for an award show where she took home her award for the best debut! The lemon yellow skirt was paired with a strapless tube top and reminded us a lot of Deepika Padukone's Giambattista dress!

Which actress's gown do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.