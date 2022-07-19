Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celebs who made chic statements in party-perfect black tops

How to say you look party-ready by saying you look the part? The answer includes two words: Black tops. We've moved past the days when we used summer to be the reason to not pull off a look in black outfits. As our eyes are prone to scanning the best in fashion space, we noticed some mind-blowing tops that make us not dread the consequences of monsoon rains. Always the one to live up to its chic fame, black tops need no introduction. Take a look at these as donned by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon that will make you feel like you’re on instant party-high mode.

Tara Sutaria

Thinking of the wild side never felt so good! The Ek Villian Returns actress rocked a black full-sleeved satin crop top which came with a close neck and a slightly dramatic effect of a cowl-neck. This was teamed with a high-waisted animal-printed skirt which looked glorious with gold button accents that agreed to play glam the same as her hoop earrings, rings, and pointed-toe stilettos.

Deepika Padukone

Feathered ensembles are all over our feeds, closet dearest, are you now ready for a show time? The Gehraiyaan actress rocked a halter-neck top which was topped off over a feathered top that had a close neck and side tie-up detail. Her monotone look was rounded off with black trousers and strappy stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

Stealing hearts one beaded embellishment at a time, the Bachchhan Paandey actress was spotted recently with her family post-dinner dressed in a head-to-toe black look. She wore a wrap-style Zara sleeveless top that had a halter neck and was clubbed with denim pants, suede boots, gold accessories, and a quilted sling bag. What's better than the word nice? This look.

Alia Bhatt

Team jeans and satin forever. We read slay and hope you see the same. The mother-to-be rocked a ruched crop top which consisted leg of mutton sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The RRR actress tied up her OOTN with hoop earrings, a crossbody bag, and pointed-toe strappy pumps.

Disha Patani

Short and cute. Let's make it ours, already! The Malang actress styled her day's look all-black with a tight-fitted crop top which had a halter-neck and keyhole neckline detail. Add baggy-fit trousers and slip-on to finish your look. Feels like you've missed out on something? Carry a crossbody bag, put on a smile and you're done.

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

