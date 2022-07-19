Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celebs who made chic statements in party-perfect black tops
I love parties, you love parties, we all love parties. Let's make it all happen in the most fabulous black tops. Take tips from Bollywood bombshells as decoded in this edit.
How to say you look party-ready by saying you look the part? The answer includes two words: Black tops. We've moved past the days when we used summer to be the reason to not pull off a look in black outfits. As our eyes are prone to scanning the best in fashion space, we noticed some mind-blowing tops that make us not dread the consequences of monsoon rains. Always the one to live up to its chic fame, black tops need no introduction. Take a look at these as donned by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon that will make you feel like you’re on instant party-high mode.
Tara Sutaria
Thinking of the wild side never felt so good! The Ek Villian Returns actress rocked a black full-sleeved satin crop top which came with a close neck and a slightly dramatic effect of a cowl-neck. This was teamed with a high-waisted animal-printed skirt which looked glorious with gold button accents that agreed to play glam the same as her hoop earrings, rings, and pointed-toe stilettos.
Deepika Padukone
Feathered ensembles are all over our feeds, closet dearest, are you now ready for a show time? The Gehraiyaan actress rocked a halter-neck top which was topped off over a feathered top that had a close neck and side tie-up detail. Her monotone look was rounded off with black trousers and strappy stilettos.
Kriti Sanon
Stealing hearts one beaded embellishment at a time, the Bachchhan Paandey actress was spotted recently with her family post-dinner dressed in a head-to-toe black look. She wore a wrap-style Zara sleeveless top that had a halter neck and was clubbed with denim pants, suede boots, gold accessories, and a quilted sling bag. What's better than the word nice? This look.
Alia Bhatt
Team jeans and satin forever. We read slay and hope you see the same. The mother-to-be rocked a ruched crop top which consisted leg of mutton sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The RRR actress tied up her OOTN with hoop earrings, a crossbody bag, and pointed-toe strappy pumps.
Disha Patani
Short and cute. Let's make it ours, already! The Malang actress styled her day's look all-black with a tight-fitted crop top which had a halter-neck and keyhole neckline detail. Add baggy-fit trousers and slip-on to finish your look. Feels like you've missed out on something? Carry a crossbody bag, put on a smile and you're done.
Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.
