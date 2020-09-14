  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: The most GLAMOROUS backless blouses celebrities wore 

Elevate your traditional wardrobe this festive season by taking inspiration from these Bollywood divas who sported risque blouses with their lehengas and sarees.
323507 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 11:25 pm
With the onset of the festive season, everybody is busy picking out an all-new lehenga or saree to sport for small gatherings this year. But are you still looking for inspiration to switch things up differently this year? Bollywood's leading ladies have you covered! 
Making a bold statement, almost every actress has sported the backless blouse with their desi outfit, making it this festive season's favourite silhouette. Take notes!

Kiara Advani 
In a video shared a while ago, Kiara was spotted wearing an embellished gold saree that she paired with a strapless and backless blouse, showing off her entire back! Painted red lips and her hair styled into a simple chic bun, was all that Kiara needed to elevate her look further. 

Alia Bhatt
Looking like an actual desi princess, Alia looked regal in a blush pink Manish Malhotra lehenga that she styled with a backless blouse. A scalloped beaded pattern on her back, adding to her look. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
The Begum of Bollywood also sported a backless blouse that was designed differently. Pinned on top and the bottom for extra support, Kareena styled her unusual blouse with a matching blue lehenga and statement earrings. 

Deepika Padukone 
A fan of all things ethnic, Deepika Padukone has sported backless blouses multiple times. Her latest red blouse that she wore with a floral printed saree gave us a peek at her toned back. We also love that she styled it with red and pink roses in her hair and gorgeous statement earrings. 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 
In a creation by Vedika M, Sonam paired her red printed lehenga with an unusual backless blouse that was held together by a mere string! Poker-straight hair and minimal makeup completed her look. 

Karisma Kapoor 
In yet another Manish Malhotra creation, Karisma wore a simple black backless blouse that was held together with black sheer panels. It matched with her glittery sequin saree by the designer. To show off her back, she pulled her hair into a neat bun and went with a dewy glow to complete her look. 

Kriti Sanon
Kriti also occasionally hops on the bandwagon despite almost always wearing western clothes. One look that we still can't get over, is her rani pink saree that she styled with a pink strapless blouse that was only held together by a knot at the back! 

Which of the backless blouses do you like best? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

aalia deepika and kareena marvellous

Anonymous 2 days ago

aLIIA

Anonymous 2 days ago

No doubt Alia and deepika has slayed it over here. No one can beat them they are the queens of B-TOWN

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only deepika

Anonymous 2 days ago

Offcourse DEEPIKA

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kriti Sanon

