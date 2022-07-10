Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week
Summer or Monsoon, here's how to look stylishly ready. Take tips from this celebrity style guide.
We're gradually getting into the practice of looking the part for monsoon. And if this novelty has you feeling a little less comfortable, Bollywood's fashion pack has given us multiple fall-in-love reasons not to let go of the charms of summer. Prints, cut-outs, sheer ensembles, and crop tops are still accepted and aced. These have an impressive history and may we go on a rotation route to stay chic? From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon here is a fashion list of what your ladies donned this week.
Shraddha Kapoor
Cool style alert! The Saaho actress picked out a Balmain light blue structured denim jacket and styled it with a cropped tee and black skinny-fit jeans. She chose her black sunnies, go-to Stella McCartney handbag, and matched it with pointed-toe pumps to seal off her airport look.
Deepika Padukone
Heavy sunshine, a desi diva, and her million-dollar smile! The Gehraiyaan star rocked a bandhani printed midi printed kurta which had gold embroidered patterns, three-quartered sleeves, and a closed neck. She donned it with sheer organza dupatta and palazzo pants with lace embroidered scalloped hem. Accessorise your ethnic look with pointed-toe pumps and chaandbali earrings.
Disha Patani
Princess in pink! The Ek Villian Returns actress was styled by Aastha Sharma in a Falguni Shane Peacock in an embellished sequin and crystal beaded saree which she wore with a strappy plunging neckline blouse. Now, that's a lewk to bring to life for a wedding reception.
Alia Bhatt
Cute prints are calling and we can't sit with ignorance. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Ami Patel chose the prettiest Magda Butrym mini bodycon dress for the mother-to-be. This cut-out ensemble had full sleeves, pleated detail, and a 3D flower brooch. The Brahmāstra actress looked fabulous with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, and her shiny rock also known as a Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring.
Tara Sutaria
For an incredibly chic day, opt for a cropped white shirt and keep it classic with mini denim shorts same as the Heropanti 2 actress. It entailed frayed hems and side slits, too cute! Slay it with combat boots for an apt date look.
Kriti Sanon
A monochrome win! Look cocktail party in a Safiyaa off-shoulder jumpsuit which looked edgy with a long cape and short sleeves. Sukriti Grover rounded off this look for the Bachchhan Paandey actress with pointed-toe pumps and circular earrings.
Malaika Arora
Here's what it looks like to be a in heavenly paradise. So stunning, the dancing star rocked a white sheer embellished saree with a feathered hem which was further sealed off with a strappy plunging neckline blouse. Make a statement with pearl earrings and a silver clutch.
Janhvi Kapoor
A bodycon dress? The best. The Good Luck Jerry actress for a day out opted for a mini ribbed dress that featured full sleeves and a collar. She kept it simple and spiffy with sneakers and hoop earrings.
The Girl Gang
Fashion love from the streets of London! Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a sequin teal tea-length dress which she topped off with a black biker jacket and rounded off with pointed-toe pumps. Karishma Kapoor prettied up her day in a rose-printed column dress that bore balloon sleeves and a high neck. She finished off her look with black stockings, black leather ankle boots, and a quilted purse. Amrita Arora chose to go blue in a pleated Balenciaga dress with an asymmetric hem and full sleeves but her unconventional neckline takes the cake. Suede black boots, hoop earrings, and a shiny silver bag kept her look natty. Natasha Poonawalla's monochrome look had her dressed in a mini A-line dress from Bottega Veneta. This halter-neck backless ensemble was put together with pointed-toe pumps and a clutch.
Ananya Panday
Like these? Own these. Meagan Concessio styled the Liger actress in a three-piece colourful floral-printed Summer Somewhere coordinated combo which she nailed with sports shoes.
Another killer daytime style. Playfully cute in a white shirt dress from Self Cntrd. It came with a front and back structured boning and front zipper detail. With pointed-toe pumps and stacked jewellery, Ananya looked gorgeous.
Which diva's look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.
