Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

We're gradually getting into the practice of looking the part for monsoon. And if this novelty has you feeling a little less comfortable, Bollywood's fashion pack has given us multiple fall-in-love reasons not to let go of the charms of summer. Prints, cut-outs, sheer ensembles, and crop tops are still accepted and aced. These have an impressive history and may we go on a rotation route to stay chic? From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon here is a fashion list of what your ladies donned this week.

Shraddha Kapoor

Cool style alert! The Saaho actress picked out a Balmain light blue structured denim jacket and styled it with a cropped tee and black skinny-fit jeans. She chose her black sunnies, go-to Stella McCartney handbag, and matched it with pointed-toe pumps to seal off her airport look.

Deepika Padukone

Heavy sunshine, a desi diva, and her million-dollar smile! The Gehraiyaan star rocked a bandhani printed midi printed kurta which had gold embroidered patterns, three-quartered sleeves, and a closed neck. She donned it with sheer organza dupatta and palazzo pants with lace embroidered scalloped hem. Accessorise your ethnic look with pointed-toe pumps and chaandbali earrings.

Disha Patani

Princess in pink! The Ek Villian Returns actress was styled by Aastha Sharma in a Falguni Shane Peacock in an embellished sequin and crystal beaded saree which she wore with a strappy plunging neckline blouse. Now, that's a lewk to bring to life for a wedding reception.

Alia Bhatt

Cute prints are calling and we can't sit with ignorance. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Ami Patel chose the prettiest Magda Butrym mini bodycon dress for the mother-to-be. This cut-out ensemble had full sleeves, pleated detail, and a 3D flower brooch. The Brahmāstra actress looked fabulous with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, and her shiny rock also known as a Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring.

Tara Sutaria

For an incredibly chic day, opt for a cropped white shirt and keep it classic with mini denim shorts same as the Heropanti 2 actress. It entailed frayed hems and side slits, too cute! Slay it with combat boots for an apt date look.

Kriti Sanon

A monochrome win! Look cocktail party in a Safiyaa off-shoulder jumpsuit which looked edgy with a long cape and short sleeves. Sukriti Grover rounded off this look for the Bachchhan Paandey actress with pointed-toe pumps and circular earrings.

Malaika Arora

Here's what it looks like to be a in heavenly paradise. So stunning, the dancing star rocked a white sheer embellished saree with a feathered hem which was further sealed off with a strappy plunging neckline blouse. Make a statement with pearl earrings and a silver clutch.

Janhvi Kapoor

A bodycon dress? The best. The Good Luck Jerry actress for a day out opted for a mini ribbed dress that featured full sleeves and a collar. She kept it simple and spiffy with sneakers and hoop earrings.

The Girl Gang

Fashion love from the streets of London! Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a sequin teal tea-length dress which she topped off with a black biker jacket and rounded off with pointed-toe pumps. Karishma Kapoor prettied up her day in a rose-printed column dress that bore balloon sleeves and a high neck. She finished off her look with black stockings, black leather ankle boots, and a quilted purse. Amrita Arora chose to go blue in a pleated Balenciaga dress with an asymmetric hem and full sleeves but her unconventional neckline takes the cake. Suede black boots, hoop earrings, and a shiny silver bag kept her look natty. Natasha Poonawalla's monochrome look had her dressed in a mini A-line dress from Bottega Veneta. This halter-neck backless ensemble was put together with pointed-toe pumps and a clutch.

Ananya Panday

Like these? Own these. Meagan Concessio styled the Liger actress in a three-piece colourful floral-printed Summer Somewhere coordinated combo which she nailed with sports shoes.

Another killer daytime style. Playfully cute in a white shirt dress from Self Cntrd. It came with a front and back structured boning and front zipper detail. With pointed-toe pumps and stacked jewellery, Ananya looked gorgeous.

Which diva's look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

