Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit: 5 Stars who made glam cases in bandhani printed ethnic outfits

The classic print is back in town, people! If a run-of-the-mill vibe isn't your style anymore, let's get something to spice up your regular day. There are bandhani printed ensembles that could come to your rescue if you want to offer fashion aces as a desi person. Everything about attending a wedding or any celebration feels good from the pre-outfit shopping prep, making memories with pictures, meeting new social circles, and having sumptuous meals. Our favourite from the list is where to seek trustable inspiration and where to shop from. As keen observers of what our Bollywood stars wear to stand out, we've found bandhani printed ethnic outfits to shine with this season. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, these divas have given us all some style lessons. Read on!

Sara Ali Khan

Don't want to say hello to colours? You're probably at the wrong place. The Atrangi Re actress loves a peppy play with fashion. Seen in a bandhani printed saree and a pink blouse, the orange and yellow ombre effect on it look perfect for daytime Mehendi bash, including festive lunches. She styled her look with a hot pink potli bag, gold bangles, and embroidered juttis.

Deepika Padukone

Uff Teri Adaa, what is this desi outfit and that smile? The Gehraiyaan actress headed to Konkani Sammelan at San Jose as a chief guest. Dressed in a pink kurta with bandhani print, intricate and spectacular embroidered work. This three-quarter sleeve number was teamed with gold palazzo pants which had lace embroidered hems. The golden glamour stayed with statement chaandbali earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Madhuri Dixit

You know it's a lovely and glam-overdose kind of a day when coloured in blue. Clad in an Anita Dongre saree, the bandhani print in turquoise was placed in a striped pattern. This satin blue saree also had embroidered borders and was combined with a violet blouse to round off the Kalank star's look. Ami Patel also added stacked kadas, chaand bali earrings, and a ring to complement.

Alia Bhatt

Stay desi cool with this bandhani printed creation by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The mother-to-be for the movie promotions of RRR was styled by Ami Patel in a sleeveless corset-style red blouse which was complete with the ombre-hued yellow, red and orange saree which entailed triangle-shaped and checkered printed borders. With mogras, gold jhumkas, and rings, the actress looked glorious.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In case you needed to understand golden hour better, here it is. The Nikamma actress was styled by Sanjana Batra in K&A by Karishma and Ashita co-ordinated bandhani printed set. The balloon-sleeved crop top with a front knot was put together with a flared flowy lehenga skirt. Strappy stilettos, hoop earrings, and rings made her look whole.





Which diva's look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kriti Sanon showed how to have a ball of fun with fabulous monochrome outfits