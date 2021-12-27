Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Miley Cyrus: 6 divas who made us go 'damn hot’ in black jumpsuits

Missed a gala Christmas bash? Count till 10 and you’ll make it to Friday night already, New Year’s Eve is going to be less noisy outdoors in most parts of India because of the night curfew and more restrictions but if you’re all for the virtual and at-home parties, we have a list of black jumpsuits that can make you the ultimate hottie. Call this the almost last-minute or right-in-time style guide, here’s your fail-safe shot at dialing up both glamour and elegance.

We’re calling this one-piece outfit our favourite at the moment for celebrities to understand no full stop in terms of looking fashionable. So, why must we not borrow some style lessons from celebrities if these can do us good? Let’s take a cool tour, come on in.

Such a treat to look at. The ever-classy, Meghan Markle opted for an Everlane sleeveless jumpsuit that consisted of a fabric belt. She’s a creator of simple looks that can make starry statements and this was just that. All it took was gold earrings from GAS, a bangle and pointed-toe pumps to wind up her look.

A solid proof that Jennifer Lopez understands the true definition of ‘rise and shine’. For the Global Citizen Live 2021, she donned a jumpsuit that looked sensuous with the plunging neckline and all of the bling in the form of gold shimmer. It was a meticulous work of charm with patterns that saw nothing dull. This ensemble hugged her body tight, she just turned her performance into a style show as well. Black knee-high boots and studded earrings looked mind-blowing.

Literally, everything donned by Deepika Padukone is quick to take the cake and this Ralph Lauren collared jumpsuit looks a little too promising. This satin outfit with wrap detail became her airport outfit and that Gucci bag with a fabric belt won our hearts. Did we mention her sunnies and pointed-toe pumps look fabulous?

The ‘risqué’ is worth taking. Yes, we’re referring to Miley Cyrus’ black halter-neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. This further opened into a flare-like silhouette and that double belt is guaranteed to make a statement. Get your sparkling jewellery and a black clutch to take your look a step further.

Making a case for how to be a stylish diner and get people to swoon, Alia Bhatt looked extraordinary in this strapless jumpsuit with a mini V-neck detail that had a wrap-style belt tied at the side. Her accessory game was the cutest with the mini square handbag and peep-toe heels.

If love had another name, it would be Parineeti Chopra in Essé jumpsuit. The sleeveless jumpsuit had contrast stitch details which looked complete with a matching fabric belt. We understood luxe in every way possible here, her Fendi mania tote bag and Balenciaga’s black leather mules are the cool examples.

