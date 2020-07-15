  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan: ALL the times celebs made a strong case for mini dresses

The leading ladies of Bollywood have made their love for mini dresses quite evident and here are all the times they made a strong case for the same.
1955 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan: ALL the times celebs made a strong case for mini dressesDeepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan: ALL the times celebs made a strong case for mini dresses
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who doesn’t love a good mini dress? When you are a leading ladies and have legs for days, the right thing to do is show it off in shorter hems and mini dresses. I mean, if you have it, flaunt it. Looks like they’ve got the memo right and are often making the most of their lean and petite frame and showing it off in some of the most gorgeous mini dresses.

Here are some of our favourites! 

First up, we’d like to start with one of our favourite looks by Sara Ali Khan which happens to be a mini dress. This red number with a lapel used for a neckline and padded shoulders that add that extra bit of oomph, makes it one of our favourites!

Next up we have another Gen-Y star, Ananya Panday who seems to love her mini skirts and dresses and has made quite the bang with her millennial fashion sense. 

Moving on, we have Deepika Padukone who rarely wears mini dresses now but this Balmain wonder still stands to be on top of our list. 

Adding to the list is Janhvi Kapoor who has proved her love for bodycon dresses over the course of time. Her love affair with mini dresses and skirts is also no secret and this pink wonder says it all!

Anushka Sharma is another actress who is often seen experimenting with her style and this mini number by Sonam Parmar Jhawar needed a special mention on this list!

When we talk about mini dresses, it’ll be stupid of us not to mention Katrina Kaif who has been a great advocate of the shorter hem. From red carpets to movie promotions, it’s difficult to keep Kat away from mini dresses. 

Alia Bhatt makes quite the case for laid back silhouettes and this easy plaid number makes quite the statement!

You know you can count of Priyanka Chopra to do full justice to any outfit that comes her way. Same is the case with mini dresses and this gorgeous creation is enough to steal the show!

Who do you think looks the best in a mini dress? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement