Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Sharara are the wedding favourite outfit of the season

If you feel ethnic silhouettes are limited to the basic and boring numbers that you usually see, here are 5 times celebs rocked in sharara suit style and made a statement. Check it out!

Whether you team it up with your crop tops, quintessential kurtas or style it with multiple layers of fabrics, Shararas are for the win-win situation to look absolute regal at the wedding functions and walk comfortably in style during this summer. Shararas are a trending pick and we are sure you know that. Come on, tell us a wedding you attended without a girl flaunting her sharara suit? Yes, it's the season’s favourite among the youth and if you too love to rock the look, take cues from these Bollywood divas to slay this ethnic look.

Deepika Padukone opted for a polished look in a floor-sweeping sharara suit by Sabyasachi. The rich emerald hue complimented her complexion very well and the diva elevated her style statement with heavy jhumkas, pink lips and perfectly winged eyeliner. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and rounded off her look without a bindi giving an edgy sophistication to her gorgeous look.

Katrina Kaif rocked the bright red Manish Malhotra number and we give her extra 10 points for styling her look like a true diva. Her saree not saree look with sharara, lace blouse and matching dupatta surely won our hearts. The star signed off her ethnic look with a chunky emerald necklace and glammed up with glossy red lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Tara Sutaria

The millennial star was spotted slaying a muted tone sharara set, perfectly adorned with brown and gold details and floral embroidery by the label, Sukriti and Aakriti. With a sweetheart neckline, floral work and the right amount of sheen, her outfit is perfect for a wedding reception or sangeet ceremony. With a centre-parted sleek hairdo and minimal makeup, Tara rounded off her chic look.

Rocking the ivory-grey multi-tiered sharara by ace couturier, Tarun Tahiliani, Sharadhha Kapoor looked regal as ever. Setting some serious festive dressing goals, the diva’s outfit featured a cape detailed neckline, lacework and intricate embroidery. Statement earrings from Gehna Jewellers, tiny silver bindi and subtle makeup rounded off her stunning look.

For the Kalank movie song launch event, Alia Bhatt stunned us in a black sharara suit which has got all the grace and beauty in the world juiced into it. Her gorgeous outfit by Anita Dongre featured white embroidery detail all over it and looked stunning in all ways. With sleek hair, neutral makeup with nude pink eyeshadow and nude lips the star gave us a picture-perfect look in her ethnic avatar.

