Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha: When celebs sported deep purple outfits perfect for EVERY occasion

Despite not being the easiest shade to pull off, celebrities love the deep purple hue! Check out how they've been styling it.

When it comes to fashion, nobody aces the game better than our very own Bollywood divas. They always seem to know what's trending and don't hesitate from dipping their feet into a new trend.

No colour or shade is too bold for these divas. The deep purple shade isn't an easy colour to pull off, nonetheless, they have sported the shade in the form of every kind of outfit, showing us how it's done!



Looking like a true queen, DP picked out a deep purple structured Alex Perry gown to accept an award. The shoulder pads and knot at her waist gave this outfit a formal touch, perfect for a gala or high-scale event. Statement purple earrings and her hair styled to perfection completely outdid this look.



Want a simple but chic look for a brunch? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's simple but statement-making purple jumpsuit. The structured fit did full justice to Alia's petite frame and we love how she pulled her hair back in a messy ponytail and styled it with nude heels to not overwhelm and take away from the outfit.

The diva also showed us how to do festive dressing in the shade. She picked out a purple anarkali suit which bore detailed embroidery and handy-work all over it. Styled with simple earrings, this makes for one of the most elegant looks we've seen so far!



Looking to upgrade your desi game? Shraddha Kapoor's purple Banarasi silk saree is just the right pick. Perfect for a wedding or reception event, this outfit ensured the diva looked rich and elegant in the statement-making number. Styled with white jasmine flowers in her hair and gold jewellery, Shraddha gave us south-Indian feels in this one!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Need a game-changing outfit to make a statement and exude boss lady vibes at your next official meeting? Kareena Kapoor Khan has you covered! The Begum of Bollywood kept it classy in a deep purple pantsuit with waist cut-outs. Keeping up with her formal look, she also ensured her hair was pulled away from her face and secured into a simple top-knot to complete the look that meant business.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you're looking for something more fun, flirty and fashionable, Janhvi Kapoor's purple ruched dress comes to mind. We love how the strapless number hugged her figure and enabled her to flaunt her curves. She also showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high slit that added a factor of risque to the outfit. A long purple train, layered necklaces and metallic heels completed her look.

Ahuja

If lehengas are your thing, look no further than Sonam Kapoor's purple Jayanthi Reddy lehenga. The outfit screams opulence and is perfect for a grand wedding look since it featured heavy bold embroidery. To further glam it up, Sonam styled this with statement layered gold necklaces.

Jonas

For a more casual, everyday look, PeeCee's simple dress is just perfect. The fit-and-flare silhoeutte is flattering to all body types and just a peek at the diva's cleavage gives it a sexy twist. For a contrasting effect, she styled this with bright orange pumps and her go to oversized sunglasses.

Which diva's purple outfit are you taking inspiration from? Comment below and let us know.

