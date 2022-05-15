Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week gone by

We love a Sunday! Duh-huh who doesn't you'd be quick to question but we have a working day. But, here's the secret to why we don't complain, it's all about us making you catch up on all things prettiness that is if you may have missed out on what your divas brought on display this entire week. Some desi charm, lots of casuals, and a few dresses stepped out. Here's to all ensembles we've ogled at and loved. When in doubt, here's more than a little something of a reference to rely on.

Alia Bhatt

Three fashion moments, ahead! Consider your fashion game as sorted. Flying out? Pick out a Gucci nylon jacket and rock it with a beige ribbed sleeveless top and flared paper-waist bottoms. Style these with sunnies, a Celine tote bag, and square-shaped quilted flats. Looking for a pantsuit to speak something classic royalty? Keep it white as Ami Patel chose a Harith Hashim co-ordinated cape suit for the RRR actress who aced it with emerald and diamond accessories. Date ready yet? Choose a blue floral printed Zadig & Voltaire dress with puffy bishop sleeves and pack up your look with transparent strapped stilettos and hoop earrings.

Deepika Padukone

Airport or fashion show, luxe is all that mattered to the new face of Louis Vuitton. First up, she was seen jet-setting to California in a coordinated sweatsuit, black tote bag, and boots from the said fashion house. Shaleena Nathani's hand behind both her looks brought only the best forward. Next, the Gehraiyaan actress rocked an oversized black bomber jacket with leather trimmings, a polo striped shirt dress, and knee-high leather brown boots as she made it to LV's Cruise 2023 show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looks like a white shirt is the hottest now? No rumours attached, true to its form, the Ki & Ka actress knows how to style one up be it with any trousers, a statement is made. On Mothers' Day, she donned a white shirt with floral printed shorts and rounded up her OOTD with a crossbody mini pouch bag and neutral-toned pumps.

Shraddha Kapoor

A white and black combo? Perfection. This winning look by the Saaho actress consisted of a white cardigan style top by Self Portrait which Namrata Deepak styled with black jeans, a matching handbag, and strappy stilettos.

Kiara Advani

No matter what sensuous style wave you're riding this season, there's more than one look here that will show you how to stay ahead trend-wise. Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo has put the starlet in a high-octane glam mode. Good for us, we saw colours and prints. Her halter-neck marble printed bodycon dress with those cutesy Y2K reminders of braids is one of our favourites. She also took the Indo-western route with bandhani printed flared trousers by The Little Black Bow's embroidered bralette and an organza dupatta. Her pink Manish Malhotra saree with intricate colourful embroidery and sequin work looked a class apart too. Another look was served with an embroidered bralette, a slit satin draped skirt, and an organza dupatta.

Malaika Arora

Do you want a peppy summer look? Trust issues do not stand a chance here. The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer styled her abstract printed colourful shirt with coordinated shorts, Saint Laurent black sling bag, blue denim baseball cap, and Chloé slides. Ready to hit the beach yet? Or tell us you've found your next outfit for lunch.

Tara Sutaria

Oomph-worthy looks in no time. What's a party look like without a dress? Here's the one that can live up to the expectation. The Heropanti 2 actress rocked a gold strapless semi-sheer Artinë dress with a feathered hem and sparkly gold embellishments. Go lit and sign it off as Meagan Concessio did with strappy stilettos and dainty jewellery.

Ananya Panday

Hey, green, you lookin' good! Tanya Ghavri styled the Liger actress in Eith's monochrome coordinated set that featured a sleeveless corset top and high-waisted cigarette pants. It looked natty with two-tiered gold hoop earrings and transparent double-strapped stilettos.

Karisma Kapoor

What's better than a lunch date by the beach? A dress that knows to make it a day to remember. The Raja Babu actress was styled by Eshaa Amiin in an Anita Dongre T-length blue and white flower printed dress. Her OOTD oozed elegance with T-strapped stilettos and a bright pout.

Nora Fatehi

Colour-blocking is done gorgeously right here! The Kusu Kusu dancer is no newcomer to a game of slaying. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the stunner rocked a co-ordinated green and white set by David Koma. Both the structured crop top and midi skirt had summer's favourite fashion detail, cut-out, and slit. Take it to a brunch with hoop earrings, rings, and white pointed-toe pumps.

Disha Patani

The day the sun decided to come out via new weather, we knew floral printed outfits would be our go-to's. Wear love with a mini romper as the Malang starlet nailed her salon look with a Chanel white quilted shoulder bag and double-strapped gold flat footwear.

