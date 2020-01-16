Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: THESE offbeat trench coats will make you rethink the classic apparel

Celebs are proving that this classic beige apparel is the must have outerwear of the season. Take a look!

Since there rise to prominence in the 1800’s, trench coats have a wardrobe essential for almost everyone. They have been an essential for a good reason. They are practical, functional, chic and flattering. Typically when we think of a trench coat, a beige, belted and lightweight coat pops in our mind. While the longtime closet essential is worth investing in, this season our beloved celebs are broadening the horizons on a classic trench coat. From Burberry to Kim Kardashian, this evergreen beige piece has been continuously evolving.

Keeping the body flattering silhouette as it is, celebs like , Blake Lively and Irina Shayk are experimenting with the colour, texture, print, and material while adding their own touch to it. Whip it up as a dress or to layer your LBD with it, trench coats are here for the long run. So we have created a detailed list of all the times your favourite celebs added an extra pinch of quirk to this timeless piece and left us with ample inspiration. Go ahead and take cues!

The Raazi star’s go to vibe for airport looks has always been comfortable and chic. She is generally papped on her way to the airport in a casual and comfy outfit with a statement bag. As we have already established that carrying a statement bag to the airport is an essential. But this time around Alia Bhatt let her statement coat do the talking and not her bag! She layered her beige pants and a creamish crop top with an offbeat denim panelled trench coat. She later topped off her look with a pair of brown ankle length boots.

Deepika Padukone

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is nothing short of a global style icon. From the red carpet of Cannes to her airport looks, the Chhapaak actress always manages to throw major OOTD inspiration our way. She recently stepped out in a quirky trench coat and stole our hearts. She paired her bouffant sleeves trench coat with a pair of straight fit denim and tucked in her white tee. She completed her look with a pair of white kicks. Puffy sleeves will be a major trend this season and a trench coat like Deepika’s will be an ideal investment.

Anushka Sharma has truly mastered the art of merging style with comfort. On her way to hop on a flight recently, she opted for a cropped trench coat by the British fashion house Burberry. She slipped on a pair of black high waisted trousers and tucked her simple white tee in them. She completed her look with a pair of uber cool shoes. For her glam look, she kept her flawless skin bare and went for a sleek low bun. The Zero actress’s take on funking up a classic trench coat bowled us over.

Irina Shayk

The 34-year-old Russian model showed up at Tod’s fashion show in Milan wearing a brown leather trench coat. Her decision to vote out the traditional beige fabric and instead opt for leather definitely worked out in her favour. She layered her black shirt and trousers with the stunning classic and slipped on a pair of black loafers with buckle detailing. She wore minimal makeup and kept her locks sleek straight. A pair of angular shades is what she topped off her look with.

The Zoya Factor actress has always been at the top of her fashion game and there is no disagreeing that. She is very well known for her ardent love for luxury fashion labels. This time around Sonam Kapoor opted for an exquisite printed trench coat by the Italian fashion house Maison Valentino. She paired her LBD with it and pulled up her calf length boots by Stuart Weitzman. If you are big on prints, a trench coat like Sonam’s is a real steal for you!

Zendaya

From parties to airports, celebs have taken athleisure everywhere. But the front row? Well leave such trailblazing fashion moments to Zendaya! She opted for a cherry red tracksuit for Michael Kors’s show in New York. She teamed her vibrant outfit with a beige trench coat. Her quirky trench coat was part sleeveless and part cape sleeved. She finished off her look with a pair of white pumps and highlighted her lip with a glossy red hue. We highly recommend this unconventional look for athleisure friendly millennials.

Couple it with a LBD or with a tracksuit, this age-old piece of apparel is absolutely a must have this coming season and we couldn’t recommend it more! Which celeb trench coat is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More