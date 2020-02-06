Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: We have officially entered the age of sweatpants and here’s the proof

Your binge watching uniform is now the hottest trend of the town. Here’s how you can own the trend like a boss!

Sweatpants, an apparel strictly restrained to binge watching, hiding from the world, running away from deadlines, though comfortably. Once when any starlet or fashion maven was asked for the one piece of clothing she would never wear in public, without a second thought the answer would be a sweatpant. A signifier to the world that you are calling it quits maybe for the evening or for much longer, sweatpants are the unofficial epitome of chill. Pull on your sweatpants and call it a day!

Maybe it’s because of the new wave of feminism or maybe athleisure is finally taking over, sweatpants are not just welcomed now but celebrated. Featuring alongside your Bottegas and Pradas, sweatpants are waking up from their long nap and taking over the fashion scene. Kim Kardashian who is the pioneer of so many trends in this Insta-age, deserves some major credit for making sweatpants an essential in your repertoire. And not just for chilling mind you! So check out a list of all the celebrities who are taking cues from Kim and making sweatpants seem like the best idea!

Sara Ali Khan

For promoting her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan has been donning quite eccentric outfits. Athleisure and colours are a must in her promotional wardrobe. The diva opted for a unicorn inspired look the other day. Pairing her white tank top which had a cutout detailing at the waist with a pair of colourful sweatpants. She topped off her look with a pair of unicorn coloured pumps. Now if you want to go overboard, unicorn eye makeup might just do the trick!

There is absolutely no denying that Deepika Padukone puts together some cool and chic airport looks. And nothing can give you the right amount of comfort on a long, hectic flight but a pair of sweatpants. Recently, she opted for a yellow sweatpant and paired it with a white tank top knotted at the waist. She layered her look with a front open yellow jacket. Topping off her look with navy blue tinted round shades and some cool white kicks.

Gigi Hadid

Take cues from the American supermodel on how to match the colour of your sweats with your glam! Gigi stepped out in a blazing blue sweat suit and paired it with uber cool sneakers. What we loved about this look is how Gigi managed to match her glam with the colour of her sweat suit. Surprisingly, she opted for a deep blue lip tint to complete her casual look.

Can we give her the crown already? On her way to becoming the queen of sweatpants, Gigi Hadid opted for a grey sweat suit with crystal embellishments. The Sally LaPointe sweat suit had a cropped sweatshirt which was embellished with crystals at the neckline. The sweatpants featured a slit at the side seam and the hem drenched in crystal embellishments. Baring her toned midriff, she topped off her look with silver pumps.

Hailey Bieber

A huge puffer jacket, sweatpants and boots is Hailey Bieber’s go to look. The model can be seen all the time rocking a good ol’ pair of grey sweatpants and unlike us she makes it look bourgeois. Recently, she opted for a pair of yellow mellow sweatpants and paired it with a grey graphic tee featuring rapper Snoop Dogg’s face. She completed her look with a pair of white ankle length sneakers.

Kim Kardashian

Leave it to Kim Kardashian when it comes to making wardrobe essentials that everyone owns look avant garde. Yes, we are talking about her latest penchant for sweatpants. Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star embraced her love sweatpants in a navy blue sweatpant by Adidas and paired it with a simple white spaghetti top. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and golden layered chains around her neck.

The Raazi star prefers keeping her airport looks simple yet stylish. No matter what fashion magazines say, she can never be seen wearing heels or bodycon dresses on her way to get on a flight. Alia Bhatt recently opted for a lilac sweat suit by Adidas. She paired her lilac sweatpants with a white tank top. Layering her look with a lilac open front jacket. She completed her look with a pair of white chunky sneakers and an ultra-luxurious bag by Anya Hindmarch.

Selena Gomez

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer opted for a pair of olive green sweatpants and paired it with a black roll up neck crop top. She layered her ultra chic outfit with a black denim jacket. The denim jacket was cropped and featured an unfinished hem. The singer/songwriter topped off her look with red tinted shades and messily pulled up hair.

Match your glam with your sweatpants or pair them with a statement piece like a bag or a puffer jacket, we have officially entered the age of sweatpants. Which sweatpant clad diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

