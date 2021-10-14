Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: When celebs showed neon green jackets are the hottest picks ever

We witnessed some electric vibes last week at the FDCI x LFW. The 80s neon green trend popped right back into Troy Costa's 'Avido Tourista' collection and Tencel India X Satya Paul's creation 'The Master's Words'. Seems like a saga that can never be forgotten rather the one you could commit to flooding your closet with. Style notes, ahead!

Want to look cute or like a bombshell? You’ll get tips for all your demands right here. We’re hoping you’re not ready to tone down your game on said trend. Let’s stick to how the Bollywood stars styled neon green jackets as the season calls for one. No matter what Ananya Panday opts to don, it enters most fashion chats. For her airport look, she picked out a white crew-neck tee which was knotted up to create a cropped outfit that she clubbed with ripped denim jeans. Topping the look was a fluorescent deal that appeared in a neon jacket and those white shoes perfectly tied up her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista for a reason. Never the one to stop with going all-out glam with sheer confidence, she was papped in an athleisure look dressed in a blue sports bra which was covered up with a bright jacket that came with two pockets. She styled it with black yoga pants and shoes that matched. Sunnies under the super sunny sky look quite awesome.

Layer up, but make it neon. Replicating Alia Bhatt’s style can give you that edge and you know it. She’s often seen in neon green to be precise and this was another time when she went all comfy in black wide-leg pants and a tucked-in graphic tee which had “No photo” printed on it and she finished off her look with a jacket that sat easy and hugged her shoulders well.

Even a person with enough neon numbers for a lifetime wouldn’t be able to stay away from something so chic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose a white top which she complemented with leather cropped pants and a long jacket that had neon trims placed on the inner side of it. A matching fanny bag, lace-up boots, and black sunnies added an instant shot of cool.

Need a throw-on that’s as striking as you? Sara Ali Khan’s Puma jacket looks like the one that can favour you and so are her printed tee and black joggers. Easy and relaxed, a style lesson to be obsessed with no matter the post-pandemic dressing-up pressure that’s hit on you.

Don’t want anything boring? Here’s a bold take by the master of airport style, Deepika Padukone. Dressed in Off White’s long jacket that had an oversized hood and looked similar to a trench, she teamed it with jogger pants and a white tank top. The starlet accessorised her look with a black Chanel tote and sunglasses. Her white sneakers managed to slide into her travel-ready look.

