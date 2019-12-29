From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, You CANNOT miss these gorgeous looks from the day gone by

From desi ensembles to casual airport attires, here are all the looks from yesterday that you definitely cannot miss. Check it out

Fashion has become one of the most influential things when it comes to Bollywood celebrities and there’s no denying that! Each celebrity makes sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out. Millions of people look up to them, so they are always on their best behaviour no matter what. Yesterday was no different as all Bollywood divas stepped out in their best ensembles. Check out all the looks from yesterday:

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who literally made sure all eyes were on her as she donned an all-white ensemble by Balenciaga. She kept it cool and chic with frayed denim jeans, plain white tee and a matching oversized jacket. She then styled the look with tiny sunglasses, layered gold jewellery and neutral-toned pumps. We are absolute fans of the look!

Next, the diva wore a stunning silk saree by Sabyasachi. She styled the teal number with a full-sleeved floral blouse and a show-stopping choker necklace. Bold smokey eyes and tousled low-bun completed her look. We are definitely drooling over her stunning look!

Moving on, we have who kept it casual in a denim on denim attire at the airport. For her day of travel, she opted for flared comfy denim pants that were styled with a simple white tee and a two-toned denim jacket. Adding to it, she chose tan boots and a bright red tote to complete her look. We like!

Next up, we have who made gym attire look chic in a monochromatic ensemble. She kept it simple in a one-shouldered sports bra and matching jogger pants. White sneakers and purple sunglasses completed her look.

Lastly, we have Kajol who made a gorgeous desi statement in a yellow Anarkali by Asthtanarang. She styled the full-sleeved Anarkali with a cream coloured dupatta and gold dangle earrings. We are absolute fans!

Which look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

