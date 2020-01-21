Deepika Padukone is all about pairing together tricky patterns in head to toe Prada: Yay or Nay?

The actress gave off major schoolgirl vibes as she sports a mix of patterns and prints. Check it out and let us know what you think.

recently made her way to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum where she was awarded for her active participation and the awareness she brings to mental health. The Chhapaak actress who has her own mental health foundation called The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation brings about awareness and importance to the field.

For the event in Davos, the actress donned an extremely chic outfit that we can't seem to get enough of. She first put on a blue and white striped Poplin Blouse by Prada that was layered over a beige check Gabardine Skirt with a side pattern of tassel-like attachments running through it. The skirt ended just below her knees and she topped this off with a coat in a similar Gingham pattern in a grey shade. The Gabardine Coat also by Prada, completed Padukone's look and ensured she stayed warm in the chilly country.

To accessorise, Deepika picked out a simple yet stylish beige Metropolis handbag also by Prada, high colour-blocked socks and black pumps to complete her look, giving off major school girl vibes in the outfit.

For her glam, the Padmaavat actress opted for a side-parted sleek do that kept all the hair away from her face. A flawless base, filled-in brows, glittery pink eyeshadow and deep rich brown lips completed Padukone's look.

We thought this was one of Deepika's best looks so far. The mix of patterns on her different pieces did not clash but instead complimented each other well. Her makeup too was not over-the-top and didn't take away from her ootd!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Prada look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

