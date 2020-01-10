Deepika Padukone is all smiles in a cream and gold desi ensemble: Yay or Nay?

The actress made her way to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, looking happy in a simple ethnic outfit by the designer. Check it out!

's film Chhapaak goes on screen today and the actress has been winning hearts all over. Her film which is all about acid attack victims, has been garnering a lot of attention. For the promotions of her film, the actress went all out with her outfits. It was all about experimenting with embellishments, unique pants, and lots more!

Today, the actress picked out a desi ensemble as she made her way to the Siddhivinayak temple in the city. The cream outfit featured small gold prints on it. She paired the button-down kurta with simple cream flared pants. She topped it off with an organza dupatta with a thick dull gold border.

To complete her look, Padukone opted for camel brown and gold juttis and statement heavy gold jhumkis with white beads.

Keeping her glam to a bare minimum, the actress parted her hair in the centre and pulled it back into a sleek ponytail. A flawless base, filled-in brows, loads of mascara on her lashes, blush pink cheeks and creamy lips completed her look.

She was all smiles as she left the temple with a tika on her forehead after seeking blessings.

All-in-all, we absolutely love Deepika's look. The neutral colours ensured she looked classy yet simple, without going all out. The shade suited her well and the silhouette flattered her body proving yet again that Deepika can carry off literally any outfit with ease and panache.

What are your thoughts on Deepika's ethnic look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More