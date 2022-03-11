Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 4 Celebs in flirty lace-up tops that are taking over the trend bulletin

Last year the pin tops took over the trend charts and stars all around the world rocked the sultry look with their own style tweak. 2022 has replaced pin tops with lace-up tops and we have no complaints! The lace-up detail has been in fashion since the beginning of life majorly as a functional detailing that enabled people to adjust the fit of their corset, skirts or pants. Over time, designers began to use it for the aesthetic look and feel of attires as the lace-up detail brought in a sensuous touch to the look. We have sported several celebrities, both big and small, from around the world slaying this trend and here are 4 of our favourite divas who absolutely rocked it with their killer looks!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone rocked an all-white Dolce & Gabbana number which consisted of a corset top and ribbed white denim pants for Gehraiyaan success party. Her strapless top bore lace-up detailing in zig-zag format rising up the hotness level of her snazzy look. The lace detailing made sure her top accentuated her curves and gave a fun and flirty look to her overall ensemble. She styled up the look with statement earrings from Misho Designs and white pumps.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor was a glam girl in her yellow lace-up set from I.AM.GIA. Her strappy top featured lace-up detail at the front and her matching pants did bear lace-up detail in unusual places spicing up her sultry look. The star kid rounded off her look with on-point glam makeup, poker-straight hair, mini hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. Her Dolce & Gabbana box bag also brought a spectrum of hues with studded embellishments.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday gave a sporty touch to her flirty little crop top by teaming it with rusty red cargo pants and chunky shoes from Skechers India. Her uber-chic black high neck sleeveless top from Lioness made a statement, all credits to the lace-up detail. The star kid pulled off the risque top well and complimented the look with silver hoop earrings and matching rings.

Rihanna

Rihanna is on fire with her maternity style and has been sporting jaw-dropping numbers that only Queen Riri can rock! Setting off new trends with her maternity style, she flaunted her baby bump in an all-black chic look where her bold tight-fit top featured lace-up detailing. Her Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up top was layered under a black jacket and was paired with Attico Jamie stirrup legging. Her gold layered necklaces and dark black Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses added the oomph factor to her dope look.

Which diva’s flirty look in the lace-up top do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

