Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Beauty looks you can try for Christmas

Christmas is a holiday filled with love, joy and family. Apart from spending time with your family and exchanging presents, it is all a great opportunity to dress up and look your best! Choosing the right outfit is not the most difficult part, it's getting your makeup right! Get inspired by our B-Town queens and execute these beauty looks today!

Katrina Kaif

If you want to opt for a more minimal and subtle look, opt for a natural makeup look like Katrina Kaif. Katrina ditched her usual open waves and pulled her hair back in a messy ponytail with strands of hair flirting with the wind. She chose a blushed makeup look with filled in brows, a mauve lipstick and a little definition around the eyes.

Deepika Padukone

For a bold and bossy look, opt for a winged eyeliner look like Deepika Padukone. She side-parted her cropped hair into tousled, glossy waves that is a great hairstyle for women with short hair. A flawless base, filled-in brows, contoured cheekbones and blush pink cheeks doused with highlighter gave her a radiant glow. Graphic double-lined, bold winged eyeliner, filled-in brows, loads of mascara and neutral-tone plump lips completed this drool-worthy look.

Ananya Panday

If you want to add some Christmas-y vibes in your makeup, opt for the bold red lip like Ananya Panday that never goes out of style. The Gheraiyaan actress teamed her red dress with a low neat bun. Her dewy makeup look comprised eyeliner, mascar-laden eyes, a smooth stroke of pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, a bold red lipstick and loads and loads of highlighter!

Alia Bhatt

Complement your OTT Christmas look with sleek centre-parted hair, pulled back into a slick ponytail like Alia Bhatt. Filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones completed with glossy pink lips highlighted the Brahmastra actress’ sequin dress and let her outfit do all the talking.

Kriti Sanon

If you do not want to play it boring and opt for an edgy look, then play with vibrant colours like Kriti Sanon. Kriti’s eyes made an electrifying statement. A highlighter game so strong had more details that reigned stunning with a pink pout, eyebrows groomed, and eyes painted with dual shades of purple and blue. The 31-year-old actress’ mane was brushed to form the center-parted hairdo that had those soft waves ready to steal some attention.

Which beauty look would you opt for this Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.

