Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 outfits to choose from when you’re having a crappy day

We all have days when we don’t feel like functioning anymore and the bed seems to be the only place that could take away our sorrows. But while life can be difficult sometimes or your mood swings just could not get any worse, there are days when showing up to a meeting or stepping out of the house cannot be avoided. Here’s where fashion plays a major role in making you look good and in turn trying to uplift your mood. So here are a few outfit inspirations for when you are having a crappy day but need to look good no matter what!

Ananya Panday

We all have days when getting out of our sweats seem like a task in itself. So, when you’re not in the mood for dressing up, all you need to do is ditch your shirt for a bralette and you’ll be good to rock your sweatpants in style. With a mask covering most of your face, you won’t even need makeup to look your best. Just brush your hair down in your natural waves and you’ll be good to go!

While sweatpants are reserved for really bad days, you could still pick a comfortable outfit and look stylish. This brings us to a wardrobe staple - the flared jeans. Just pair it with a plain tee or bodysuit and you’ll be good to go. Bright colours have a way to pick up your mood and that’s exactly what you need on a stressful day!

Mixing and matching things on a stressful day surely seems like a task in its own and while dealing with your struggles and mood, it’s best to pick an outfit that does not require a lot of effort. Denim is what comes to mind during these days and all you have to do is pick a shirt or a jacket and match it with your favourite pair of jeans. Literally, it’s that easy!

Tara Sutaria

If you didn’t already know, tracksuits are the new cool and whether you’re stepping out to get groceries or for drinks with your girlfriends, they will easily make you look put-together and literally no one will know how low you’re feeling. You can also amp it up with a matching blazer jacket and channel your inner Hailey Bieber.

Jonas

Now, you can definitely not wear your sweatpants to work and a difficult day calls for an easy outfit. A blazer dress is as easy as it gets. It’s fuss-free and all you need to do is style it with a pair of sneakers and you’ll be good to go! Take cues from PeeCee to rock them in style!

