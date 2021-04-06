Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Actresses beat the summer heat with these colourful hues

Summer is all about flaunting your stylish outfits and dressing in vibrant and eye-catching colours. Take inspiration from our divas and rock every summer look.

Summer is here and the blaring rays of the sun are dawning upon all of us. The summer heat can sometimes make us want to give up on our fashion sense and dress up in comfy clothes all the time. However, our Bollywood divas have shown us yet again that you can stay in vogue while also beating the heat by just wearing the right colours. Colours can make a lot of difference and upgrade your style to the next level. Here are our list of colours that you must count on this summer and the leading ladies who effortlessly slayed in these colours.

Blush Pink

Blush pink or pastel pink is on top of our lists this summer season! It is the softest shade of pink and gives out a tender and peaceful vibe. It is super versatile as it can match with literally anything in your wardrobe. It has a feminine vibe and a charismatic flair to it.

The flawless was spotted rocking her casual look in blush pink. Wearing a pink tracksuit, Disha looked comfy yet chic. The outfit featured a pink tube top and matching joggers. She completed the look by layering an off-white jacket over it.

Buy similar product here

Price: $17.99

Orange

Orange has really made its place into the fashion world recently. Celebrities have been spotted wearing orange quite a few times. Although this colour can be a little challenging to pull off, the right styling can make it look extremely effortless. The vibrancy and magnetism of this colour is what makes it our favourite.

Count on to look glamorous in any colour! Flaunting an orange body con dress, Deepika looked like a Greek Goddess. The simplicity of the dress highlighted its colour and the deep back added an alluring vibe to it. Deepika kept it simple by pairing it with gold danglers.

Buy similar product here

Price: $21.07

Pastel blue

Blue is certainly the coolest colour in the palette. With it representing the sky and the ocean, the colour has a calming aura to it. Summer outfits are all about oozing out a serene feeling that will keep you cool and comforted all day long.

Youth icon Ananya Panday donned a pastel blue satin spaghetti strap dress that makes a perfect wear for a brunch or a sundowner. The radiant dress exuded a sedative vibe and the simplicity of the dress gave it a rich and sophisticated look. The clinched-in torso and tie detail accentuated Ananya’s waist.

Buy similar product here

Price: $13.99

Neutral tones

Neutrals and browns are the epitome of simplicity and class. These colours represent nature and hence, add a very natural and authentic look to every attire. They give out a peaceful and wholesome vibe which makes them a great choice for summer wear.

The bubbly Nushrat Bharucha was seen donning a neutral-toned casual look. Wearing baggy joggers and a tank top, Nushrat managed to look extremely stylish without moving out of her comfort zone. She maintained the look by pairing the outfit with neutral-toned metallic sneakers.

Buy similar product here

Price: $13.99

Sage green

Pastel colours always work best during the summer season. Our favourite pastel colour this season is definitely - sage green. It is a soothing and peaceful colour and gives out a sense of serenity and love. The gentleness of the shade makes it our most preferred.

Newbie Sanjana Sanghi made a stunning statement in this sage green pantsuit. The voguish pantsuit looked breezy and comfy. It featured a quarter-sleeved wrap blazer, which was decked with an overlap detailing and side pockets. The matching belt cinched her waist, providing a neat silhouette. She teamed it with matching ankle-length loose pants and white heels.

Buy similar product here

Price: $20.22

So which is your go-to colour this summer season? Comment below and let us know.

