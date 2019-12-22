Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Best celebrity looks from yesterday which you can’t miss

From Deepika Padukone to Sonam K Ahuja to Ananya Panday, our favourite actresses have always aced the style game. Let’s find out who wore what from yesterday.

Fashion has become an extremely important part of our existence and day to day life. It is speaks a lot about us a person and is a major extension of our personality. Our Bollywood gang has always been the face of fashion in our country. Be it any latest trend, they are always updated with it. From to Sonam K Ahuja to Ananya Panday, our favourite actresses have always aced the style game. Let’s find out who wore what from yesterday.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is currently on a major high as her last release Kabir Singh did great at the box office and now she is back with Good Newwz. Kiara is busy promoting her film and served us yet another look. The diva opted for a white bodycon knee length dress with tiered ruffle details. The stunner styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, a coral lip and orange strappy heels. We like!

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja is next on our list. The beauty looked stunning in a crisp white button down which she paired with a black concept pantsuit. The diva styled her look with a sleek hairdo, filled in brows, winged eyeliner and a red lip. We like how the look is so minimal yet super impactful.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is busy the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. The Queen looked absolutely stunning in a blue and white gingham print co-ord set. The look featured a ruffled crop top with a plunging neckline, a bow detail in the front and a ruffled hemline. She teamed her top with a high waisted matching flare ankle length skirt. Deepika styled her look with a half up - half down hairdo, chunky earrings and a flawless face of makeup! We love it!

Karisma Kapoor

The beautiful Karisma Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous in a high neck heavily sequinned floor length outfit with cap-sleeves and tissue bouffant doctor sleeves. She styled her look with side parted sleek hairdo, bronze metallic eyeshadow, coral lips and black drop down earrings. Stunning!

Ananya Panday

The pretty Ananya Panday is busy holidaying in Dubai. The gorgeous actress opted for a one-shoulder crop top which she teamed up with a pair of high waisted pleated black skirt and a thigh high slit. Ananya styled her look with brushed open hair, golden hoops and a thin chained jewellery. Refreshing indeed!

We definitely got some really amazing and stunning looks from yesterday. Which looks were your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

