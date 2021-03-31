Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday - Bollywood actresses who proved that orange is the new black

Add colour to your wardrobe this summer season and make a strong style statement just like our very own Bollywood Divas.

Summer is all about dressing up in bright and happy colours! This summer our B-town divas have been spotted rocking the orange colour. The colour orange represents vibrant energy and alluring confidence. It oozes a vibe of excitement and warmth, and is extremely attention catching. Our leading ladies elegantly rocked the orange look and made us drool over their glamorous outfits. Here are some of our favourite looks that will make you want to add orange to your wardrobe right away!

First off is our favourite B-town fashionista, Ananya Panday. She effortlessly pulled off this bold colour with utmost glamour. She mixed solids and prints with a striped top and matching trousers. The high-waisted pants perfectly complemented the blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a matching handbag and kept her shoes neutral, breaking the orange monotony. This is definitely our new favourite brunch look!

Our Bollywood trendsetter, was also seen rocking her casual look with a basic orange top and wide-legged denims. Even though the outfit was extremely casual, the vibrant orange top made it extremely noticeable. She complimented her basic look with a black handbag and classic white sneakers that one can never go wrong with!

Dancing queen, Nora Fatehi made us drool over her sizzling orange blazer that she glamorously carried. She paired the daunting blazer with gold sequinned pants, adding a shimmer to her classy outfit. She further pumped up the already gorgeous attire with a leather chain bag and black leather pumps.

Sara Ali Khan rocked her beach look in Maldives with a flawless orange bikini. The eye-catching bikini made for a perfect vacay outfit! Sara layered her gorgeous swimsuit with a lightweight cream shrug and a trendy shell necklace. She kept it minimal and easy-going, however managing to add some extra sunshine to our summer!

Apart from all the western looks, managed to bring orange into her dazzling traditional look. She adorned a magnificent orange handloom saree and accessorised it with a heavy traditional choker set and gold bangles. The heavy golden border and black blouse further upgraded the look of this attire.

So, who according to you pulled off the bold orange look with utmost charisma?

