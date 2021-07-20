Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Celebs showed how to give a stylish spin to a basic tee with a knot

Is your every day about a tee time? Gone are the days when just tucking it inside your pants was a loved fashion hack that promised to make one look tip-top. With the front-knot trend, you can simply tie up your t-shirt to make it look chicer and that’s also a trick to hide the tee’s unflattering detail. Imagine how easy it is to tweak your long top into a cropped fit. You can head shopping and still stay ready to meet your friends over a drink. It’s casual and snazzy, making it look like you didn’t try too hard to make an impressive statement.

While fashionistas have been rewarding this knot-up style for a long time now by following its path, Bollywood actresses too have been taking this from the gym to shoots and airports. Need we give you some proof? Check these out!

Proving that denim is a perennial favourite, Janhvi Kapoor was papped at the airport in distressed jeans and a multi-coloured graphic tee which she clubbed with her Goyard St. Louis tote bag, face mask, and black boots.

Salon-style check 100 on 100. donned a beige knotted crop top that was paired up with acid wash jeans with a paper-bag waist. With her face mask, crossbody Gucci bag, and white slip-on, she headed out making for the perfect OOTD look.

Pout on and a bang on style! Can we ask for better tips? Kriti Kharbanda styled her off-shoulder printed top with a mini black skirt that featured ruched details at the top and ended with a frilled hemline. Her top was neatly tied up to a knot reducing its length to give it a stunning touch.

Ribbed shorts and a white tee is a combo that can outlast any set with its trendy vibe. Ananya Panday teamed her denim shorts with a white sleeveless V-neck tee and proved it to be the best with a mirror selfie.

Got your jeans but don’t know how to elevate them with a basic top that makes for more than just a basic statement? had a reply ready to this as she wore an immaculate white top and tied it up a little towards the side and complemented it with blue pants, sunnies, watch, and pointed-toe heels.

Who according to you styled it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

