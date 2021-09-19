Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: When celebs proved green shararas are endlessly loving

Festivities await the next two months and we’re here with a glimmer of hope to give you some desi style inspiration so you’ll continue to be the most stunningly dressed girl on the block. Have you pinned a few sarees to snap up? Try green shararas that can easily kickstart a glam show, and tell us all you see is ethnic love at its best. Read on!

Place your heart on this pretty and envious green embroidered set from Sukriti and Aakriti. Ideal for daytime public gatherings like weddings, pujas, and festivals. Kriti Sanon wore a short peplum top which was adorned with amazing mirror work and a pink-hued contrasting detail. It was teamed with printed sharara and a dupatta which was accentuated with colourful tassels. Her outfit was easily glammed up with jhumkas, fingerings, and juttis.

While we can’t stop our love for ’s airport style, here’s another traditional take we’re head over heels with. Another day, another simply gorgeous-looking emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi. The stunner opted for a close-neck kurta top that bore short sleeves and intricate gold work which was also seen all over the set from her sharara to the dupatta. Gold earrings added the final touch and we’ve bookmarked this look already!

On a forever quest to wear something beyond Mehendi and Diwali parties? Sara Ali Khan in Sukriti and Aakriti looked like the most beautiful portrait. The noodle strap kurta bore a multi-coloured embroidery in floral and was strikingly complemented with mirror-work on the top and dupatta. Those colourful tassels didn’t miss out on our attention and her ruffled sharara as well. Green bangles gelled perfectly and made for a wondrous accessory!

has always been the fashionista whose style has an element of chic and charm. We found these to be true in this Simar Dugal light green banarsi silk attire that came with embroidered kurta and striped sharara which entailed a big border. A matching dupatta, clutch, and accessories like earrings, fingerings, and bangles made for a number.1 festive-friendly look.

Revisiting a look that has us enticed for the longest time now. Ananya Panday sure loves to keep her style quirky, and peppy. Keeping it simply alluring was the starlet in a Ritika Mirchandani set that featured a strappy kurta with floral embroidery and the small criss-cross belt too punctuated the overall silhouette. Her flared sharara swore by intensely striking details too. A sheer dupatta and a maang tikka sealed off the look. You’ll probably never get bored of wearing this on repeat, trust us.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles