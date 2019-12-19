Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Our celebrities took their December fashion game to another level

From wearing neon green outfits to sequin sarees, tiny bralettes or pantsuits, our celebs are literally acing the fashion game. With this let's check out what our stars wore yesterday.

Fashion has always been an extremely part to this World, especially cinema. Bollywood has always been the face of fashion and style in the country. Our B'Town actors have time and again floored us with their impeccable outfit choices and personal styles. Any new trend and you know that you're soon going to see them flaunt it. From wearing neon green outfits to sequin sarees, tiny bralettes or pantsuits, our celebs are literally acing the fashion game. With this let's check out what our stars wore yesterday.

Deepika Padukone stepped out and attended the red carpet event too. Staying true to her favourite, Deepika picked a red floral Sabyasachi saree which won us over. The Chhapaak actress opted for a plain red sleeveless blouse to complete her look. She styled her look with a clean sleek hairdo with rose tucked in beautifully, brown smokey eyes, nude lips and kundan heavy earrings. We love the look from head to toe!

Malaika Arora was present at the event as well. Malaika opted for a cream hued high neck floor length ensemble by Raghavendra Rathore. The outfit featured full sleeves with elaborate floral embroidery on it and was paired with tiered ruffle skirt in off-white tissue material. Center parted brushed open hair with filled in brows, brown smokey eyes, nude lips and studded earrings completed her entire look.

Kriti Sanon glided down the red carpet. The diva graced the event in a Shehla Khan floral number. Kriti’s look featured a floral crop top blouse which she paired with a high waisted lehenga skirt. She styled her look with a sheer floor length cape with ruffle detailing all over it. Center parted hair with heavy curls, silver metallic eyes, deep red lips and a choker neck piece. While the Arjun Patiala actress did look pretty, the outfit for us was a huge mess.

Taapsee Pannu was present at the very same event too. Taapsee looked ethereal in an off-white Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. Her look included a net cream saree with elaborate embroidery on it. She styled her look with a 3/4th sleeves, cut out blouse. Taapsee styled her look with side parted low hair bun, filled in brows, metallic eyeshadow, diamond earrings and a nude lip. We like!

Shraddha Kapoor was present at the trailer launch of next film Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha opted for a metallic black and silver checkered outfit. Her look included a one shoulder bodycon dress with a huge bow detail on one side. She styled her look with center parted open hair, black strappy heels and red lips. Pure love!

Ananya Panday was out in the city to promote her recently released film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress looked like a million bucks as she stepped out wearing an off-white shirt which she paired with a high waisted off-white skirt with panels on each side. She styled her look with brushed open hair with filled in brows, nude lips and bulky daddy sneakers. We think that the look is extremely fresh and also super easy chic.

Tara Sutaria is next on our list. The actress dolled up in an off-white saree by Anjul Bhandari. The saree featured elaborate embroidery and threadwork and was decorated with a thick dusted golden border. She styled her look with center parted blow dried open hair, filled in brows and heavy chandbalis. Love it!

Yesterday we sure did get some really interesting and amazing looks and we cannot wait to see what tomorrow has in store for us. Comment below and let us know whose look was your favourite.

