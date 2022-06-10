Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty: 7 Stars who proved it's all chic and fun with orange pants

We've had a crazy exciting season. With so many colour rushes, we've crushed on these hard and still can't get over them. We have celebrities to blame for playfully making us want to run glam and chic with bright hues. In our mind, currently glued is orange and who could deny that this colour makes fashion look so fine and fab. It's been in the summer trend books but the style guide we have today for you may have some unexpected winning choices for it features your favourite fashion crew from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty.

Pants are hero pieces only when these meet all your demands. From colour to fabric and statement, nothing like a bottom that plays big on adding a new lease of life to your game from parties, dates, brunches to dinners and everything in between. Here's how to begin fashioning in orange coloured pants if you were waiting for the right green signal.

Alia Bhatt

When the colour-blocking route looks classy and peppy, and a little too wow. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress rocked a pink one-shoulder top and paired it up with orange trousers. Put your best party style forward with gold stilettos and accessories.

Kriti Sanon

What do you do when denim days are here? Doll up! Look summer-ready in a jiffy with a lace embroidered white crop top. Team this V-neck scalloped hem attire with orange denim pants and go sporty cool with sneakers, sunnies, mini hoop earrings and a Fendi shoulder bag.

Deepika Padukone

What love translates to when a fashion fan says infinity and beyond. It's the diva, denim, and orange that do the cut. The Gehraiyaan girl in Aje's creation looked the coolest as she wore everything denim. The oversized, short-sleeved shirt had white printed patches and was semi-tucked inside baggy orange jeans which sparkled, thanks to the sequin high. This look was styled for the 36-year-old with lace-up stilettos, a fabric belt and double-chain link silver earrings.

Ananya Panday

With solid style powress, the Liger actress paired the classic stripe printed strappy top with high-waisted orange pants. The young star rocked her OOTN with peep-toe heels and a mini shoulder bag. Date ready? Say yes. Brunch ready? Say yes. May you add more to the list of 'To repeat ensembles'.

Kiara Advani

A look that's all about impact. The colour and pantsuit. The best that's served together. Eka Lakhani styled the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress in Sonaakshi Raaj's co-ordinated set. The blazer came with a tie-up detail and was clubbed with straight-fit tangerine trousers. Colour-block your look, say the lunch with colleagues, with pink stilettos and a stick to a fail-safe hue, a gold neck chain and ring as your accessories.

Shilpa Shetty

A golden hour and chic moment, look at the colour choices. The Nikamma actress donned a tight-fitted yellow cropped tee with a high-neck and flower print in black. Teamed with high-waisted flared pants, it came with pockets and ruched detail on both sides. Too many hues to keep with, her green chain had a pendant in shades of purple and pink. Is your day looking too vibrant already?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Good and comfy things come to those who wait. If pajamas are the summer saviours, here you just got served something monotone. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore an oversized shirt which she merged with flared pajama pants with pinstripes on it. The mother-of-two's off-duty look was wrapped up with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Whose outfit has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

