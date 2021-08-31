Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Take inspiration from these celebs on how to wear the denim jumpsuit

Denims are an invaluable part of our wardrobe. We can't imagine our lives without it, literally. They are a timeless staple and we don't seem to get enough of it. From jeans, jackets to dresses, denims have come in all shapes and sizes. And celebrities inspire us every day to try the newest trends in town. And the latest addition, the denim jumpsuit. From casual outings to dinner dates with bae, you can sport this outfit effortlessly. And the bonus, they are low-maintenance. Phew!

From popular stars like to newbies such as Ananya Panday a denim jumpsuit is their go-to OOTD when they want to give a casual and sporty spin to their look. Take a look at these celebs who opted for this fuss-free ensemble every time they stepped out.

Deepika Padukone

There is never a dull moment with DP. Deepika's airport looks have always been about comfort and are often papped in athleisure. But she likes to have fun as well. Donning a denim jumpsuit from Agolde, she arrived at the airport carrying a black Celine tote. The oversized jumpsuit cliched her waist with a long belt. And the fun part, she paired her ensemble with hot pink Balenciaga satin pumps. And boy, did she look chic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo was spotted dining out in a restaurant with her bff Amrita Arora. She was seen in a denim jumpsuit by H & M pairing with white sneakers and a mini sling bag. The fitted waistline of her jumpsuit revealed her curves but made for a simple and casual outfit. She went makeup-free and tied her hair in a top bun. We think it looked great.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara attended the Luka Chupi screening in a denim jumpsuit as well. She picked a darker shade and the strappy jumpsuit featured buttons on it as well. She accessorised with peep-toe pumps and hoop earrings. An embroidered clutch and minimal eye makeup with glossy lips rounded off her evening look.

Jahnvi Kapoor

The star kid was spotted dining out with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra wearing a denim jumpsuit. It featured pockets on both sides of the waistline and was flared below the knees. She paired it with a black sling bag and brown heels. A no-makeup look made Jahnvi fresh as a daisy for the picture.

Ananya Panday

The new kid on the block also sported a washed-out denim jumpsuit with a pair of sneakers and a sling bag. Tiny pink sunglasses made her good-to-go for the airport.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha too picked out this denim ensemble and posted it on her feed. The tailored jumpsuit came with a wrap-style collar, high waist and buttoned cuffs. She chose multi-toned blue cut-out pumps to add funk to the all-blue outfit. She wore several diamond earrings and stacked rings to finish off the look. A voluminous ponytail added the much-needed oomph.

