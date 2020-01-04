Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: You cannot fail to see these looks from yesterday

From promotional looks to airport fashion, all the looks from the day gone by throw major OOTD inspiration. Browse through!

There is no denying that for any appearance be it at the gym, airport, red carpet event or a promotion, Bollywood celebs have mastered their fashion game. The day gone by was an ideal example of how putting together a great outfit is a cakewalk for our beloved celebs. For the past few days, celebs like , Kajol and have been stepping out in splendid ensembles for promoting their respective upcoming movies. strutting out of the airport to Deepika Padukone going OTT for promoting Chhapaak, yesterday’s looks were out of the box and awe worthy. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone

For the song launch of her much awaited release, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went over the top as she donned a stunning outfit. The actress opted for a black and grey ensemble by the Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti. The slouchy fit denim had a rolled up hem and was embellished with silver studs. The one shoulder flat knit had lurex running through it and delicate ruffle detailing. For her glam, she wore neutral makeup and sleek pulled back hair. To top off her look she went with a pair of diamond earrings by Prerto.

Alia Bhatt

While getting back home from her New Year’s getaway with beau , Alia Bhatt opted for an out of the box overcoat. Since dual toned outfits made quite a rage last year, Alia didn’t just shy away but took the trend to a whole new level. Strutting out of the airport the Raazi actress was seen layering her beige pants and ribbed crop top with a quirky trench coat that had a denim panel. Long gone are the days to amalgamate two tones. 2020 is all about amalgamating two polar different fabrics. She topped off her look with a pair of brown ankle length boots.

Kajol

For promoting her movie Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Kajol opted for a desi look by the design house ITRH. The nude coloured kurta was hand painted with motifs from the age old craft of Madhubani. The ensemble consisted of a chanderi sharara and the brand’s famous lampi dupatta. All her looks for the promotions of her movie Tanhaji were exquisite but this one specifically stood out. She opted for minimal makeup and loose waves. To complete her look she wore a pair of beige heels by Aprajita Toor and diamond earrings by Minareli.

Ananya Panday

On her way out and about the town, Ananya Panday pulled off a casual and comfy outfit which is probably on every millenial girl’s wish list. She opted for a blue tinted tiered skirt and hoodie by Love Shack Fancy. The continue the blue streak she slipped on a pair of denim coloured heels. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress kept her skin natural looking and her voluminous locks effortless.

Be it Deepika going over the top or Ananya keeping it outrageously casual, these looks from the day gone by were unmissable. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let me know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More