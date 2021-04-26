Deepika Padukone and elegant gowns are a match made in heaven and here’s enough proof

Here are the top 6 times Deepika Padukone made a statement in elegant gowns. Check it out

We are always a fan of red carpet season and how celebs put their best foot forward when it comes to dressing up. We’re always eagerly waiting for our favourite B-Town divas to show up in their elegant gowns and always finds her way to the top of these lists. The actress has been known for her elegant yet OTT style and while taking a look back, we found some of her most glamorous looks that will leave you in awe.

The actress surely has a gown for every occasion and her impeccable collection serves enough proof. So, here are our top 6 looks by the Mastani of Bollywood that will serve enough proof!

We’re starting this list with a chic yet elegant look that managed to take our breath away. This black Alex Perry number showed off her gorgeous curves while the classic bodycon was elevated with a statement sleeve. We must say that it’s quite the treat!

Moving on, we have another Alex Perry gown and this blue wonder is a statement on its own. The cape sleeves accompanied by twisted knot silhouette in the front, old Hollywood waves and diamond earrings are an elegant way to take the look to a whole new level. With these two gowns being from the same designer, the actress managed to bring something new to the table each time.

Talking about bringing new things to the table, this black lapelled gown is was quite the show-stealer. With power elements on the top, the gown flared out into a floor-gracing silhouette. The textured bun and neutral makeup added another feather to the look making it one of our favourites!

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress clearly has a gown for every occasion and this Gauri & Nainika floral number is a treat to sore eyes. The high-neck details with no sleeves and a flowy silhouette makes it the perfect gown for the season and when paired with a corally makeup and bun, it is bound to steal the show!

While prints are not what she usually opts for but this polka dot number was definitely a bold choice. We barely see celebs rocking printed gowns and this one-shoulder number is a bold yet chic choice. When styled with sleek waves and neutral makeup, Deepika makes this OTT print look elegant at the same time.

We cannot end this list without giving a special mention to this gorgeous embellished number by Gaurav Gupta. The OTT gown featured embellishments, feathers, a cape and a train, all in one!

Which gown in the diva’s collection is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

