Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are couple goals as they match in brown at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have jet-setted off to kickstart their New Year celebrations. The stylish 83 pair were snapped at the airport earlier this morning, dishing out couple goals. DeepVeer are known to often coordinate their outfits at the airport and this time was no different as they held hands while posing for the shutterbugs.

Wrapping up 2021 with a bang, the 35-year-old actor/producer who is known for keeping it comfortable yet stylish in athleisure at the airport didn't disappoint. Sticking to neutrals, the actress picked out a plain white tee that she neatly tucked into a pair of brown cargo pants styled with olive-green military boots.

She stood close to beau Ranveer Singh who turned up the quirk factor in a high neck white t-shirt styled over black distressed jeans. Singh went big on accessories for this look with a pair of black pointy-toe dress shoes, brown leather jacket, cowboy hat and oversized sunglasses that highlighted his personal style.

While the actor's beard was well-groomed, Deepika kept it simple with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup that included a touchup of her brows and neutral-tone lips.

The couple looked adorable and were all smiles post the reviews received for the latest film together. We are fans of their airport look and love that both of them kept it as minimal as they could!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

