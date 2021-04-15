Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are couple GOALS as they twin at the airport in denim: Yay or Nay?

The lovebirds hopped on an evening flight to get out of the city before the curfew last evening. Their airport style was on point!

The airport saw a lot of activity last evening before the curfew time. Among many, were Bollywood's lovebirds - and . The duo who have been taking over social media with their Instagram challenges and trends, held hands as they made their way out of the city.

Both Ranveer and Deepika are two of the most experimental celebrities when it comes to dressing up. They don't hesitate from sporting new styles and silhouettes and rock everything with absolute ease. Last evening though, the duo kept it low when they were spotted at the airport heading out of the city. Known for her love for white shirts, DP picked out an oversized white shirt with an asymmetrical hem and paired it with a pair of black jeans Over this, she threw on a denim jacket and styled her look with a brown Fendi bag and brown boots.

She held hands with Ranveer who was also similarly dressed. A white tee over a pair of black jeans and brown lace-up shoes. A blue denim jacket and a gold necklace topped over this completed his look.

While Ranveer picked out a black face mask, DP opted for a contrasting white one with her hair neatly tied away from her face.

We think the couple's airport style is on point with their casual, comfortable and effortlessly stylish dressing.

What are your thoughts on their look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' summer style involves EVERY kind of dress from denim to ruffles & we are taking notes

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×