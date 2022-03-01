Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give us another twinning moment in white at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Everybody's favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in the bay together. After riding high on the success of Gehraiyaan, the actress took a short break and met up with family in Bangalore while Singh was attending the NBA games in Cleveland, USA along with some of the biggest Hollywood names including Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James and more.

The duo reunited and finally made their way back to the airport at each other's side. For her airport look, Deepika put on a white sleeveless tunic with a matching white vest beneath. She styled this with a pair of white comfortable pants that were cropped just above her ankles.

To accessorise her look, she rocked a pair of white sneakers to round off her monotone look and threw on a brown shoulder bag and tinted sunglasses as she was all smiles. Clearly the actress is nowhere close to being done with her tonal airport looks!

Ranveer Singh on the other hand kept his look minimal in a white jumper and black track pants. Camo printed sneakers, white rim sunglasses and a navy blue face mask completed the 83 actor's airport look as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife.

The duo has time and again complemented each other's style and given us notes on how to twin with bae. What are your thoughts on Deepika and Ranveer's airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

