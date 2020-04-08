Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Jigsaw Puzzle: Solve the pieces to see the couple’s ethnic airport look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been keeping Instagram an entertaining space with their quarantine photos and comments. So, for today's puzzle we have chosen the couple's airport photo as newlyweds.

Do you constantly find yourself wondering what to do next while your quarantined at home? Well, most of us are. Fret not, we've got the perfect activity to help you pass your time. Remember back in the day, when solving puzzles as a kid was not only fun but actually got your mind running to solve some complex ones. Well, we are taking a leaf from the old puzzle solving activity and giving you a fresh take on it.

So, for today, we bring to you Bollywood's lovebirds and 's puzzle. The couple have been keeping Instagram an entertaining space with their quarantine photos and comments. For the puzzle, the picture we have chosen is Deepika and Ranveer's airport photo as newlyweds. While there were many wedding looks, we love this one which shows both twinning in shades of white with Deepika's mangalsutra, mehendi and bangles standing out. And of course the glow of being newlyweds.

So, go ahead and solve the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's ethnic airport look:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More