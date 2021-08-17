Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s airport outfits read casuals at its best; Yay or Nay?

13 hours ago  |  16.7K
   
If you’re a minimalist at heart, the latest airport look by B-town’s quirkiest couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will inspire you to make your next travel all about casuals with monochrome as the central theme. Whether together or when jet-setting alone, they serve up an on-point show. 

If fussy is never on your mind but ultra-cool is all that you know of, this couple is style goals. Here’s proof of what we mean when we say two for tango. Case in point: Two classic hues, white and black. The Gucci fan turned to Burberry this time and picked out a black t-shirt with the logo printed in white. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor teamed his untucked tee with blue ripped jeans which he complemented with a matching-hued mask, sunglasses, sneakers, and Dsquared2 black baseball cap. 

While the Bajirao Mastani actress went white with a crew-neck tee that she kept chic with slightly contrasting ivory high-waisted trousers. With her flair for styling, she tucked her tee in and rolled up her sleeves. A black bag with a broad belt, gold hoop earrings, and a chain accessorised her classy look. She partnered her outfit with white sneakers. 

 

What are your thoughts about their look? Let us know in the comments below. 

