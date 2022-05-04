Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set stellar couple style goals in two chic outfits; Yay or Nay?

It was just yesterday we exchanged Eid Mubarak greetings and it was a note-worthy night! Just like us, Bollywood town too had a party of their own as hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. It became an obvious stand-out of the night. We had come to expect maximum opulence and that's exactly what we woke up to this morning. It was a flow of exceptional looks and this couple as usual caught our eyes. To swoon, felt so good. Here we make styling up and slaying with your partner an easy thing this summer.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are no beginners when the style is the question. They made waves in their own element as both chose two different routes but comfort was evident here. In two absolutely intriguing avatars, the Gehraiyaan actress picked out a black kaftan style kurta that came with three-quarter sleeves, a broad U-neckline, intricate and majestic embroidery that covered most of her knee-length attire. This velvet set also had dhoti pants that added much of the festive touch altogether. To wrap up her party look, she chose black pointed-toe pumps and gold statement earrings. The diva's hair was tied into a bun and she chose her classic kohl-rimmed eye makeup look.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was at his quirky best behaviour yet again in a casual look. Having chosen to skip the desi route, he was styled by Eka Lakhani in Casablanca's colourful shirt with playful prints and straight-fit trousers. This was further accessorised with Nick Fouquet's pink hat, Adidas sneakers, Projekt Produkt's eyewear, and more. Cool isn't it?

