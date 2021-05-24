Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black outfits & white sneakers at the airport: Yay or Nay?

The couple that everyone can't stop talking about, is back in the bay! Check out how they twinned in style.

When it comes to the couples of Bollywood, each one of them has their own sense of style. and are one of the most loved couples who set relationship and style goals for the rest of us. The duo match each other's personalities and even reflect off each other when need be.

When it comes to their fashion, they've both had a positive impact on each other. Ranveer has enabled Deepika to experiment more while Deepika seems to have tamed his outfits considerably!

The duo who were in Bangalore made their way back to the bay after Deepika and her family recovered from Covid-19.

Keeping things casual and comfortable, both Ranveer and Deepika who are on board with the athleisure trend, picked out matching black outfits.

A fan of oversized outfits, the Padmaavat actress picked out an oversized black tee to wear over black flared pants. Clean white sneakers, a Louis Vuitton tote bag, mandatory sunglasses and a black face mask completed her off-duty look.

Ranveer twinned with his lady love in a classic black tee and track pants with white stripes, white tennis shoes with funky prints on it, black sunglasses, a mask and a baseball cap. Most of Ranveer Singh's looks are incomplete without some bling in them. Staying true to his Sindhi roots, the actor added a gold necklace to his look. The duo walked hand-in-hand out of the airport.

Safe to say a couple that slays together, stays together and slay they did with this look!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

