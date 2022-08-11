Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in two formal outfits proved nothing like a fine and fire classy style

The power couple is back at it again. There's always much joy in spotting best-dressed celebrities, right? Just like this duo who gave a dashing twist together to the twinning trend. They swore by monotone hues and kept their stylish spark alive. Well done, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, you two have successfully influenced us sartorially as usual. If your day-to-day today outfits have been the uniform jeans and t-shirts, we understand some infinitely top-tier and statement-making pantsuits and suits may have been sorely missed.

So, let's get on with the style hits. Spotted with family, the stars arrived with their family for the premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha. Deepika gave us a fitting lesson on how to invest in a good pantsuit and wear it on repeat. Pantsuits are that pre-styled darling of an outfit that can show you what it feels like to prioritise comfort with an edgy appeal as a complimentary. While most fail to do these, this green pantsuit from Gauge 81 featured a blazer jacket teamed with co-ordinated straight-fit trousers which also had a wide-legged silhouette, the hems aren't to be missed. Can a pantsuit so good disappoint you wherever you take it? It's a no and the Gehraiyaan actress knows it well. The first time she rocked it was to the airport and styled it with almost similar details. As seen here, she topped it off over a lace embroidered plunging neckline bralette and sealed it up with pointed-toe pumps and Louis Vuitton's Dauphine bag. That red hot pout, just wow!

Ranveer Singh looked handsome as always in what looks like an offbeat satin shirt. This collared number featured full sleeves, a high-low hem, and double pockets. He looked absolutely fine with black sunnies and formal shoes with a sheen on them.

Whose outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

