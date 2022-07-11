Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport outfits are too cool with Louis Vuitton and Adidas X Gucci bags

We understand that feeling when you're forced to ditch your favourite summer dress and cater to the rainy day needs, warmer and full-sleeved outfits are forced to be most welcomed. Making the best of fashion in times of downpour is possible when you wear something easy, light-weight and the same applies to when you wish to keep busy with travelling and exploring your heart out as well. Who would wish to jet-set in outfits that are heavier than the luggage? Chic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest airport outfits are worth a look.

The cool duo returned from the US and were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today. They stuck to the code of uber-sporty style as they rocked athleisure fits. The Gehraiyaan star's go-to picks for travels are sweatsuits and as seen here, it was no different. She rocked a coordinated white sweatshirt that featured a hoodie. Deepika paired it up with joggers and had her look accessorised with sports shoes, mini gold hoop earrings, and a Louis Vuitton Loop handbag designed in the shape of a half-moon baguette. The 36-year-old had her hair tied into a top bun and she wore subtle brown smokey-eye makeup.

Ranveer too held his hand close to that of his lady love. His red track pants and printed Gucci beige sweatshirt emanated a dashing vibe. He's a true G boy as got hold of the newest Adidas x Gucci monochrome crossbody bag which had a fabric striped belt. His accessories were too top-notch with a printed bucket hat, tinted oversized sunnies, and suede sneakers.

