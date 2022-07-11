Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport outfits are too cool with Louis Vuitton and Adidas X Gucci bags
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai. Check out this guide to know their latest outfit and handbag picks.
We understand that feeling when you're forced to ditch your favourite summer dress and cater to the rainy day needs, warmer and full-sleeved outfits are forced to be most welcomed. Making the best of fashion in times of downpour is possible when you wear something easy, light-weight and the same applies to when you wish to keep busy with travelling and exploring your heart out as well. Who would wish to jet-set in outfits that are heavier than the luggage? Chic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest airport outfits are worth a look.
The cool duo returned from the US and were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today. They stuck to the code of uber-sporty style as they rocked athleisure fits. The Gehraiyaan star's go-to picks for travels are sweatsuits and as seen here, it was no different. She rocked a coordinated white sweatshirt that featured a hoodie. Deepika paired it up with joggers and had her look accessorised with sports shoes, mini gold hoop earrings, and a Louis Vuitton Loop handbag designed in the shape of a half-moon baguette. The 36-year-old had her hair tied into a top bun and she wore subtle brown smokey-eye makeup.
Ranveer too held his hand close to that of his lady love. His red track pants and printed Gucci beige sweatshirt emanated a dashing vibe. He's a true G boy as got hold of the newest Adidas x Gucci monochrome crossbody bag which had a fabric striped belt. His accessories were too top-notch with a printed bucket hat, tinted oversized sunnies, and suede sneakers.
Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.
