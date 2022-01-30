Deepika Padukone, Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber: 5 stars who proved black leather dresses are for bombshells

Leather outfits have been a default yes in winter fashion. And, it looks like there's no putting a hiatus on this trend anytime soon. The chills are for real and so should your sartorial book suggest you drip in the beauty of leather. Dresses will make for a wondrous start, especially when in black which brings about the dramatic charm. Something you can trust is that there will be no faux pas in the process of getting your getup right.

If you consider yourself among the fashionistas, this guide featuring celebrities in black leather dresses can easily show you how to make a fail-safe investment in the party dresses department. Time to set the fire and fly mode on, yeah?

Hailey Bieber

We'll cope with anything and everything donned by Mrs. Bieber. What an Acer of fashion! Does she ever fail to deliver? The answer is a big no because she's busy winning looks like no other. The supermodel headed to Saturday Night Live in a black Magda Butrym leather dress to watch her husband dearest. Her bodycon dress bore a halter-neck and slit. Wonder what could be nattier than this mid-length dress. She put her look together with a zebra-print Bottega Veneta clutch, tie-up stilettos and gold stacked neck chains.

Deepika Padukone

Fire alert, send help, please! For Gehraiyaan's promotions, the 36-year-old was seen in a black one-shoulder mini dress from Halpern. The ruched number worth Rs 41,400 was so fabulously styled with Magda Butrym's lace-up pumps by Shaleena Nathani. We love her gold dangle chain earrings and a sleek hairdo. Who doesn't, right?

Angelina Jolie

A dressy and romantic take on a black dress. Do you dig this? We're on the same boat. The 46-year-old brought her best fashion game yet again to the Marvel film's photocall dressed in a black strapless dress. The knee-length Dolce & Gabbana outfit bore a ruched sweetheart neckline and stuck to her toned figure so pretty. We saw the queen slay it with black heeled strappy stilettos.

Jennifer Aniston

Here's your lesson on how to put the chic in a classic black dress. The Friends star rocked a Christian Dior fit-and-flare black leather dress to the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards that featured a frill at the side bringing the right dose of oomph. She wore the one-shoulder dress with Tom Ford multi-strappy stilettos, silver hoop earrings, and rings.

Sonakshi Sinha

Nothing like a dress that bears an edgy neckline. Why do the done and dusted regular dresses? The 34-year-old picked out a mini black zip-up ensemble that bore an asymmetric neckline and the slit at the hem, oh my, nothing beats this feature too! Count on black stilettos for the win!

Which star's black leather dress has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

