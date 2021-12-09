7 Bollywood Mehendi designs from Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma to revisit before Katrina-Vicky's wedding

For most Indians, weddings aren't just one big day. It is an event that consists of both pre and post-wedding festivities including the sangeet, menehdi, haldi, reception and many more. One of the biggest events is the Mehendi function that has been glamorised by the Bollywood industry.

As the saying goes, the darker the colour of mehendi, the more loving the marriage will be! Some of the top Bollywood celebrity brides also picked out lovely Indian designs for their mehendi events. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif too, who are said to tie the knot today are reported to have an elaborate mehendi party with the industry's best mehendi experts creating magnificent designs.

Deepika Padukone

At her dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi ensemble for her mehendi function. Her mehendi design was elaborate and went till her elbows featuring everything from peacocks to lotuses with her finger caps covered in henna.

Anushka Sharma

The Sultan actress, too, tied the knot in Italy with skipper Virat Kohli. She painted a pretty picture in a colourful floral lehenga and showcased her paisley henna design that extended till her forearms. The skipper also had a minimal design on his palm and showed it off as he posed with his gorgeous wife.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

For her lavish wedding in Mumbai, the actress' henna also went all the way up to her elbows. According to reports, Sonam specifically asked for elephant and lotus motifs to be weaved into her mehendi design since they were meaningful to her and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Yami Gautam

The actress who tied the knot in a secret ceremony with Aditya Dhar earlier this year, kept her henna design as simple as her wedding was. With circular motifs on the palms of her hands and intricate patterns on her fingers and wrists, the actress didn't overdo the henna and let lots of space remain on her hands.

Neha Dhupia

The actress also wed husband Angad Bedi in a secret ceremony. She showed off her rich brown henna stain left on her hands which featured paisley, floral and ethnic Indian motifs on it. The caps of Dhupia's fingers too were completely brown with henna. She sported a gorgeous white saree and red bangles while flaunting a toothy, happy grin!

Soha Ali Khan

For her low-key wedding with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan kept her look simple in a Ritu Kumar ensemble. Her mehendi function was held at home and Soha was seen having a gala time with henna all the way till her forearms and lovely circular ethnic designs on her feet as well as she hung out with her Beagle.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan, the Bachchan bahu opted for an intricate mehendi pattern till her forearms. She sported a pretty baby pink ethnic ensemble with garlands around her neck for her mehendi ceremony.

Which diva's mehendi pattern do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

