Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Celebrity inspired styles for short hair 

When it comes to hair, there's never a dearth of ideas. Now that the lockdown has almost come to an end and people are beginning to head out, styling hair is a top priority now that you have a fresh and new-improved look. Embracing the new 'lob' and maintaining it is easy but the complex part might involve styling it! Take inspiration from some of the most popular Bollywood beauties on how to style short hair for every occasion.

Hair pins

Add some colour to the day by matching your hair pins with your outfit! Whether your hair is straight, curly, thick or thin, the pins will make for the perfect accessory to grab eyeballs and also make for the perfect girl-next-door look!

Top knot

Take cue from Ananya Panday on how to style a top-knot in the most messy, chic bun at the top. Just pull your hair up and tie it up into a bun. Loosen it up and let a few tendrils free, for the ultimate messy-girl look.

Half Bun

Top knot too messy for you? Try the half-up bun that is one of 's styles. Divide your hair into two sections and pull the top half into a messy bun. Voila, you have aced the look!

Messy Waves

Nothing looks better on hair than messy, voluminous waves. Take cue from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to style your hair effortlessly into glossy, bouncy waves for a nonchalant yet glam look.

Low Bun

Sure, top buns are chic but low buns are all the rage right now. Take cue from who has sported this hair for the longest time, on how to style a low bun with a centre-parted do.

How are you set to style your newly cropped locks? Let us know in the comment section below.

