Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan: Celebs who won our hearts in gender fluid outfits

Gender-fluid fashion is about transcending the normative association with genders, and the designation of clothes accordingly. Gender-fluid fashion is an amalgamation of masculine and feminine sartorial elements. The inclusion of gender-fluid fashion in the mainstream fashion world is gaining rapid momentum. This type of fashion includes bias-cut tailoring, diversely-sized blazers, conceptual pieces grounded in life, pantsuits, graphic hoodies, boiler suits, vibrant prints, skirts, they all are a part of a sublime capsule that does not distinguish between genders. Here, we have curated statement gender-fluid looks worn by some of our favourite celebrities who have adapted to the changing times.

The ever so graceful Anushka Sharma was seen posing in a plaid jumpsuit with a formal twist. The white and blue checkered jumpsuit by Gucci was topped off with a matching blazer. She wore a crisp white shirt and black tie underneath. The trousers were nipped at the bottom featuring a harem cut. Anushka opted for a minimalistic path by simply wearing an ear-shaped gold ear cuff. She completed the tailored look with black Christain Louboutin boots.

Sara Ali Khan

Contrary to the colourful and printed outfits she chooses to wear all the time, Sara Ali Khan chose to keep things classic and minimal in a denim co-ord set. The dark washed denim set featured loose pants with silver buttons along the front. They were paired with a cropped shirt that bore full sleeves and a collar. She maintained the minimalism of the attire as she ditched the accessories and teamed the look with black pointed-toe heels.

There is literally nothing that Deepika Padukone cannot pull off. She was seen dressed in a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris. The all-black attire featured a blazer, straight-legged pants and a winter coat. Deepika maintained the monotony of the sharp ensemble with glossy black Christain Louboutin heels and a matching box bag. She accessorised it with a delicate diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

Ahuja

Count on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to give a chic twist of her own in every outfit that she wears. Sonam was seen dressed head-to-toe in Anand Ahuja’s brand, Bhaane’s ensemble. She donned a black and white checkered co-ord set featuring a jacket with balloon sleeves, layered over a black shirt and further teamed with a white round-neck tee. The ensemble was paired with matching pants and black boots. The diva amped up the look with a trendy black clutch, a golden chain and a black beanie.

Alia Bhatt took her street style up notch by dressing up in leather pants and a crop top by Annakiki. The white quirky slogan crop top that read ‘No Signal’ and black patent faux leather joggers were rounded off with black brothel creepers by Buffalo. Keeping the street style trend alive, Bhatt skipped out on jewellery and kept the look as hip and minimal as possible.

